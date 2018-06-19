Khloe Kardashian & Her Family Have Reportedly Forgiven Tristan Thompson For His Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and her famous family have reportedly forgiven Tristan Thompson for his shocking cheating scandal back in April, and are trying to move on for Khloe’s sake.

According to a June 19 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian’s family members have reportedly decided to put the past behind them and forgive Tristan even though he was busted cheating on her a couple of months ago.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe’s family and close friends are starting to move on from their anger at Tristan and the situation he put Khloe in, and are ready to get back to life as Kardashian and Thompson are now living back in L.A. for the summer.

“[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship. Everyone is back on board — friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance — and so far it’s been working for them.”

The insider goes on to say that Tristan Thompson knows he can’t mess up again as Khloe Kardashian and her family won’t be so forgiving a second time around. In addition, Kardashian is reportedly revealing that her decision to stay in Cleveland with Thompson instead of fleeing home to L.A. after the scandal is the reason they are still together. The ET source gave further comments.

“Her family was obviously very concerned when the scandal broke and they wanted her to come home, [but] she decided to stay and is so happy she did. She loved her time in Cleveland and believes it was essential to their relationship to be together as a family unit during that time. Those are important months as a parent and she is grateful they experienced that as a team.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson moved back to L.A. over the weekend. The couple celebrated Father’s Day at Khloe’s Calabasas mansion and then hit the town on Monday. The pair were seen having dinner at Malibu hot spot Nobu before hitting the Peppermint Club, where they met up with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, as well as Kendall Jenner and her rumored new beau, Ben Simmons.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken publicly about the cheating scandal, but sources tell Us Weekly that the situation will be addressed on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.