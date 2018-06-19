Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Flying Out Of L.A. After Khloe Kardashian Returns Home

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted on the go on Monday as paparazzi caught her jetting out of L.A. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen at LAX Airport earlier this week, wearing a casual, yet trendy black outfit.

According to a June 18 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed at the airport on Monday wearing skin-tight black bike shorts and a matching knit top. The mother of three carried a black purse over her shoulder and a grey Louis Vuitton overnight bag in her hand. Kourtney also donned a pair of Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers, designed by her brother-in-law, Kanye West.

Kourtney Kardashian looked casual and comfy in the outfit, which she paired with a gorgeous diamond necklace and dark, sporty sunglasses. The reality star was spotted leaving L.A. just one day after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had returned home. Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, moved back to L.A. for the summer with their newborn daughter, True, after months of living in Cleveland.

However, it seems that Kourtney’s trip wasn’t a long one. Later that night, she was reportedly hitting the town in L.A. with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, joined Khloe and Tristan for a fun night out at the Peppermint Club in L.A. on Monday night. Kourt’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance at the club with her rumored new beau, Ben Simmons. Kendall and Ben left the club together, despite reportedly trying to slip away unnoticed.

Meanwhile, since Kourtney Kardashian’s day trip on Monday was a short one, fans are now wondering if she possibly met Younes Bendjima somewhere and then accompanied him back home to L.A. Since Kardashian and Bendjima haven’t been spotted out together in public and have been quiet about posting photos together on social media over the recent weeks, some fans believed that the couple may have called it quits. However, it seems that isn’t the case since the duo were reportedly helping welcome Khloe and Tristan home to L.A. on Monday night.

The day before, Kourtney Kardashian shared videos via Instagram of her children and herself making pottery, which seemed to be used as gifts for her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, on Father’s Day. Scott was spotted out on Sunday with the children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, along with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as they dined at Nobu and later hit the beach.