‘Jersey Shore’s’ Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Hits The Beach With Daughter Ariana

The 'Jersey Shore' star enjoys a rare day off.

In between his drama with his baby mama, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz decided to take to the beach with his baby daughter, Ariana, during a rare day off.

The Italian-American took to Instagram to post the photo, which he took in Santa Monica, CA. In it, while he was wearing a pair of ripped jeans shorts and a white puckered T-shirt, Ariana wore a floral patterned onesie with an oversized hat to keep her little face covered from the Los Angeles sun.

The Jersey Shore star dubbed this day “Ariana’s first beach day.”

Check out the adorable daddy-daughter picture below.

As longtime fans of Jersey Shore already know, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz has been in the news a lot for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, according to People Magazine, he and his baby mama, Jen Harley, broke up.

Since then, they’ve been trading barbs back and forth in the press.

However, when they first broke up, a source close to the couple told the outlet that the duo realized that they “weren’t right for each other.” The source also said that Ronnie and Jen felt that it would be better for baby Ariana, in the long run, if they split up.

Prior to their split, however, the two Jersey Shore stars seemed to be very much in love with one another.

In fact, they spent Mother’s Day together and celebrated in a very romantic way. Their reverie, however, was interrupted by Ariana’s sudden illness, which they ended up rushing her to the hospital for.

Ariana was born April 3 of this year and has proven to be a source of delight for her parents and for fans of their show.

And even when they were at odds with one another — as they seem to be right now — the duo always comes together for the sake of baby Ariana, especially if she needs something.

However, they didn’t always come together for the baby’s sake.

Back in April, Ortiz-Magro and Harley traded insulting Instagram stories, with Ortiz-Magro claiming that he was “holding back” on sex tapes with his now-ex, before it finally all culminated with what seemed to be a physical altercation between the two of them on April 30 (which Ortiz-Magro later apologized for, claiming to have “acted on his gut”).

For right now, though, it seems all is quiet on the Jersey Shore front, but given this bunch, who knows how long that tentative peace will last?