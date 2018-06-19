Son Of Dallas Cowboys Legend Arrested In Connection For Double Murder

The son of Dallas Cowboys legend and two-time Super Bowl champion, Erik Williams, has been arrested in connection with a double murder that took place in Texas, according to TMZ. Cassius Shakembe Williams, 20, was arrested along with another man, Rozman Rah-saan Shannon Jr., 21, and each has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of two men in Mesquite on June 12.

The working theory of officials is that the victims were attempting to sell marijuana to Williams and his friend when they pulled out guns and demanded the sellers hand over the product. According to StarLocalMedia, Jacob Bradley Hollett, 19, the first victim, was trying to drive away when he was shot many times. Dalton James Prater, 18, the second victim, was sitting in a red pickup nearby. One of the suspects shot Prater, striking him several times and then entered the suspect vehicle; the second suspect drove the vehicle away from the scene.

The bonds for all four charges have been set at $500,000 for each charge, according to NBCDFW. With it being a capital murder case, both men could receive the death penalty if they are found guilty of the charges.

Ron Heflin / AP Photo

Cassius Shakembe Williams is the son of Erik Williams, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys. He was also sent to the Pro Bowl four times as an offensive lineman. The father isn’t without his own scrapes with the law. Back in 1995, the elder Williams faced sexual assault charges after a 17-year-old girl accused him of attacking her, as reported by the L.A. Times. Williams, then 26, was taken into custody after the police received a call for help by the teen from Williams’ north Dallas home.

“She said that she had known Williams for about four months and that he picked her up at her apartment and took her back to his house–she went willingly,” Dallas police Sgt. Jim Chandler said. “She told them the story that she had been forced, with verbal threats, to engage in sexual intercourse with both men.” That other man was Roderick Carson, a longtime friend and a high school football coach. A grand jury in 1995 refused to indict him.

Then in 1997, Williams was again in trouble when a woman told police that she was raped by Erik Williams and an unidentified man while another star, receiver Michael Irvin, held a gun to her head, according to the New York Times. After the investigation concluded, no charges were filed and her claim was labeled false after she recanted and admitted it was a hoax. Six months earlier, he did plead no contest to cocaine possession charges.