Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Partying In L.A. Monday Night

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back in Los Angeles now that the NBA season is over.

Over the weekend, Khloe shared that she was finally back home with daughter True and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. As the Inquisitr shared, Khloe showed fans a beautiful welcome home gift from her sister, Kylie Jenner. The lip kit mogul had a display of pink and white balloons waiting for her and daughter True but notably shaded Thompson, making no mention of him in the “welcome home” display.

“Welcome home, Khloe and True…Stormi and Kylie, we love you,” read the message.

But even if Khloe’s family may still be mad at Tristan for cheating, it doesn’t seem to faze the couple. As TMZ shares, the couple was spotted out together last night, partying in Los Angeles. The couple started the evening at the famed Nobu restaurant in Malibu before later going on to the Peppermint Club.

There, they met Kendall Jenner and her rumored beau, Ben Simmons, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Sisters Kylie and Kim were not spotted out in the mini-siblings reunion.

Following the Peppermint Club, Khloe, Tristan, Kourtney, and Younes hit up Poppy and stayed out until about 2 a.m. Kendall and Ben left the group before the clan headed over to Poppy.

Khloe Kardashian Partying with Tristan Thompson in Hollywood https://t.co/Jq0Y5nn18d — TMZ (@TMZ) June 19, 2018

And now that Khloe is finally back at her home in California, she is making sure that her daughter, True, feels welcome. As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Kardashian has chosen a pink and white flamingo-themed nursery for her newborn daughter.

On her app, Khloe gave fans a tour of the adorable nursery, telling them that she opted for the flamingo theme because they are unique and “elegant.” Kardashian also shared that True somewhat mimics the beautiful animal, as she possesses long and skinny legs.

“I love how elegant the flamingo is. True has the longest, skinniest legs like a flamingo! It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy,” Khloe wrote.

????Baby True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

It is unclear whether or not Tristan is living at Khloe’s house in Calabasas following the cheating scandal, but it certainly appears that there isn’t really any more bad blood between Kardashian in Thompson, making many believe that they are still trying to work on their relationship for the sake of their daughter.

Khloe still has yet to comment on the cheating scandal that rocked her world.