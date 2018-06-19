‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Nearly Pulled ‘A Kanye’ On The Kardashians At The MTV Awards

Find out why he wanted to steal the mic.

James Kennedy considered giving Kanye West a taste of his own medicine during Sunday night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

On Twitter after the show aired on Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star joked with his fans and followers about the moment his show lost the award for Best Reality Show/Franchise to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Yo Kim, I’m really happy for you I’m gonna let you finish, but #PumpRules is one of the best reality shows of all time…one of the best of all time!!!” he tweeted.

“What I should of said lol I was looking for the mic,” James added.

As fans may have seen on social media, the cast of Vanderpump Rules, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, and Tom Schwartz, were in attendance during Sunday night’s event and posed for a number of photos with one another on the red carpet.

The cast also shared a number of solo shots on their Instagram pages and video clips on their Instagram stories.

While the majority of the show’s cast was in attendance during Sunday’s event, there were some people missing, including Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and Raquel Leviss, who Kennedy has been dating for the past couple of seasons.

James Kennedy has been a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast since Season 2 when he began appearing on the show in a guest role. Then, ahead of the show’s fourth season, Kennedy’s role was upgraded and he’s been starring in a full-time position ever since.

When Kennedy first joined the show in a full-time role, he was dating fellow full-time cast member Kristen Doute. However, after a turmoiled filled romance, the couple called it quits and moved on with their present flames, Raquel Leviss and Brian Carter.

Currently, Kennedy and the rest of his co-stars, including girlfriend Leviss, are in the midst of production on the upcoming seventh season, which is set to include the highly anticipated engagement of their co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Although a premiere date for the new season of Vanderpump Rules has not yet been set, the new seasons of the hit series typically premiere each November and continue airing until the early months of the following spring. That said, Bravo TV likely won’t announce the official premiere date for the show until sometime this fall.

Vanderpump Rules made its debut in January 2013 on Bravo TV.