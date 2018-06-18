Festival Of Disruption To Feature Francis Ford Coppola, Wu-Tang’s RZA, And Jeff Goldblum For David Lynch Event

Director’s fourth festival will features visual art, movies, and musical performances.

David Lynch hosts a festival every year in Los Angeles called the Festival of Disruption. Today Rolling Stone reports the L.A. festival has been officially announced. The announcement includes appearances from esteemed director of The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola. Coppola will be hosting a special screening, followed by a Q&A session regarding — no, not The Godfather — one of his most critically panned films Jack, which starred Robin Williams.

Also scheduled to appear is RZA, a founding member of the legendary hip-hop outfit The Wu-Tang Clan. Producer and rapper RZA aka Bobby Digital will be performing a live score, according to Festival Of Disruption’s official site, called “Live From The 36th Chamber.”

Other notable performers and hosts include actor Jeff Goldblum, Amber Tamblyn, Grace Jones, and Barry Gifford. Faith No More and Fantomas frontman Mike Patton will perform with DJ Cubert, and of course the entire event will culminate with a coffee and donuts Q&A session with filmmaker David Lynch himself. Festival of Disruption is an arts festival which showcases visual art, film, and music, hand-picked by David Lynch, the creative force behind Twin Peaks, Eraserhead, and Mulholland Drive, to name a few.

Emily Stolfe, David Lynch, Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber attend the “Twin Peaks” screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2017 in Cannes, France. Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images

Tickets go on sale June 20, 2018 and will run a hefty amount for those wishing to attend. Tickets in the least expensive bracket have a face value of $199, with orchestra level seating costing $399, and VIP access going for $999 a piece. Although this may seem steep, the festival’s official site does state that all net proceeds will go to benefit The David Lynch Foundation, a charity designed to heal traumatic stress for veterans, abused women, children, and many others, by way of transcendental meditation.

Last month David Lynch held a separate Festival of Disruption for the first time ever on the East Coast, in New York City. The New York festival featured performances by Au Renoir Simone, Angel Olsen, Animal Collective, and Flying Lotus.

Musical performers from previous years have included Moby, Reggie Watts, Bon Iver, The Kills, TV on The Radio, Sky Ferreira, Bon Iver, and Sharon Von Etten, while other noteworthy movie industry appearances have included Kyle MacLachlan, Mel Brooks, Isabella Rossellini, Laura Dern, and John Malkovich.

Lynch’s Showtime limited-series event Twin Peaks: The Return aired last summer and is currently being campaigned by Showtime for Emmy consideration. In 1990 David Lynch was nominated for a directing Emmy for Twin Peaks. While the director has won the coveted Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival, to date he has never won an Oscar or an Emmy for his directing career, which spans five decades.