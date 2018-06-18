Prince Harry Told Meghan Markle’s Father To ‘Give Donald Trump A Chance’

When Prince Harry called Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, to speak to him for the first time and ask for his blessing to marry his daughter, the conversation reportedly had some political elements to it as well.

After agreeing to be interviewed on British television, Thomas Markle told ITV the details of his conversation with the Prince and mentioned some interesting places that their talk had gone.

Thomas said that Harry was an “interesting guy” and “easy to talk to.”

Harry had apparently led off their very first conversation by asking him how he was feeling.

“He was asking me how I was feeling that day, and I was telling him how unhappy I was with the president, or with the idea of Trump, and that’s how it began,” Markle stated.

“Our conversation was, I was complaining I didn’t like Donald Trump. He said, ‘Give Donald Trump a chance.’ I sort of disagreed with that. But I still like Harry. That was his politics; I have my politics.”

When asked if he believes that Harry is currently a Trump supporter, he stated “I would hope not now. But at the time, he might have been.”

The conversation also made mention of another particularly significant political topic in Britain, which is the country’s decision to leave the European Union.

In regards to that aspect of the conversation, Thomas mentioned that “It was just a loose conversation about something we have to try. There was no real commitment to it…. I think he was open to the experiment [of Brexit].”

Traditionally, political opinions are something not publicly discussed by senior members of the royal family. This ‘unwritten code’ also dictates that they should not speak on Brexit at all as well.

For those who don’t know, Brexit is the term coined for Great Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, which is currently a very divisive topic in the country.

Great Britain is slated to leave the EU on March 29, 2019 and will then have a 21 month “transition” period where citizens will still be able to travel freely through the EU and businesses/government bodies can prepare for the new terms of relations between the countries.

Harry and Meghan have been particularly quiet since their wedding, with Meghan only a few days ago sharing her first public engagement with Queen Elizabeth in Cheshire. The Queen is helping educate the newest Royal the proper etiquette of the family, as well as sharing some quality bonding time with Markle.