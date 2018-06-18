Fans can catch de Lesseps at the Borgata

Luann de Lesseps is bouncing back from her arrest this winter and throwing herself into her cabaret act, which she is now taking on the road. What was once a hobby now seems to be a calling for the Real Housewives of New York star.

PageSixsays that if RHONY fans want to see Countess Luann on the road, she will be traveling to Atlantic City in August. Luann will be at the Borgata on August 24th. De Lesseps’ show, “The Countess and Friends” has included her fellow RHONY cast member Sonja Morgan, and others like former SNL cast member Rachel Dratch, comedian Bridgett Everett, and actor Cheyenne Jackson from American Horror Story.

And Luann hopes that Atlantic City is only the start of a national tour, says PageSix, and she is in search of a tour promoter to make this happen. A source close to de Lesseps says that the cabaret show has been the thing that picked her up out of the dumps.

“In spite of everything, she’s feeling really great about herself. Like, really great. It’s all because of the [cabaret] show.”

Luann is now about to joke in her show, saying that due to her unfortunate arrest, she will no longer sing “Jailhouse Rock” and “I Fought The Law.”

Luann’s downfall reportedly started when she went back to the scene of the crime, i.e. where she hung out with almost ex-husband Tom D’Agostino while they were briefly together in Palm Beach. De Lesseps admittedly had one too many, and alcohol combined with stress led to an unfortunate incident with Palm Beach Police.

But Luann now says that her arrest stopped her from making even bigger mistakes.

“You lose yourself, you get so caught up in this thing and this other world and this life. Being arrested saved my life, just giving me an opportunity to understand the good in my life.”

De Lesseps appeared in court and then promptly went to a rehab facility to detox. She posted $20k in bail and sought help which she calls one of the best decisions of her life.

The judge allowed the Real Housewives star to leave Florida in order to head back to New York. The judge figured it was a safe bet as de Lesseps is recognizable.

“I don’t think it would be that hard to find you.”

Luann apologized to her family and friends for her behavior and her arrest and said she is so sorry for the embarrassment.