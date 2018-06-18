Julie Chen Cooks Up A Clue For ‘Big Brother’ Season 20 House Theme

One week before the 'Big Brother' premiere, the theme for the 20th season of the CBS summertime reality show has not yet been revealed.

With the official cast announcement for Big Brother 20 set to be announced today, fans of the CBS reality show are for the next big reveal: The tour of the Big Brother house.

Host Julie Chen’s tour of the Big Brother digs is an annual event, and it gives fans an early, inside look at the theme for the season. Past themes for the Big Brother house have included an Alice in Wonderland theme, an urban treehouse theme, an around the world/travel theme, and last season’s “temptation” themed house.

But for the landmark 20th season of the CBS summertime reality show, fans are expecting something big. While the Big Brother 20 house theme could take a look back at past seasons of the show or maybe even a throwback or “time warp” theme, that seems unlikely considering it has already been established that the new season of the show will feature a new cast and not an all-star cast.

But Julie Chen may have provided a clue to this summer’s Big Brother theme when she posted a recent Twitter message asking fans if they are “hungry” for the new season. Chen’s post included photos of neon-lit food items such as a burger, a slice of pizza and a popsicle. Some fans are speculating that the new house could feature a food or a diner theme. You can see Julie Chen’s tweet below.

2 Weeks to go! Anyone else hungry for #BB20 ????????‍♀️???????? pic.twitter.com/lhNRpnDkTQ — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) June 13, 2018

Julie Chen’s house tours have become must-see for diehard Big Brother fans. Earlier this year, Chen gave fans a peek at the first-ever Celebrity Big Brother house, which featured a golden entryway, a sophisticated, dark wood kitchen, and glam lights galore. Chen described the theme as “high-end glamour for our first ever celebrity cast,” which included child star Keshia Knight Pulliam, NBA player Metta World Peace, reality star Brandi Glanville, and eventual Big Brother winner Marisa Jaret Winokur.

For the most recent non-celeb edition of the show last summer, Big Brother 19 cast members Josh Martinez, Paul Abrahamian, Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson and more were treated to a “temptation” theme complete with a Vegas high roller’s suite and an official showmance room with three double beds for plenty of cuddle sessions. There was also a tree filled with forbidden fruit, which provided a tasty twist for the 19th season.

Of course, no matter what the theme, the new Big Brother backyard will likely feature the important amenities like a pool, Jacuzzi, pool table, hammock, and an outdoor gym.

Big Brother 20 premieres Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.