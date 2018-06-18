Kate Hudson Bares Her Baby Bump In A Black Bikini During Beach Outing With Her Family

Kate Hudson isn’t letting her growing pregnant belly keep her from rocking a bikini and frolicking on the beach. The 39-year-old actress recently took her baby bump for a swim, and she posed for a fun vacation photo that left some of her Instagram followers scratching their heads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, have been living it up in Greece ahead of the arrival of their baby girl. However, the couple’s visit to the scenic Mediterranean country is not a babymoon; they made what will likely be their last overseas trip before Kate gives birth a family affair by inviting a group of relatives along with them. The lucky crew included Kate’s actor brother, Oliver Hudson, and her actress mother, Goldie Hawn. They were also joined by Hawn’s longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell.

There’s a group of over half a dozen people in the vacation photo that Kate Hudson shared with her Instagram followers on Sunday, but because the snapshot was taken at a distance, it’s difficult to identify everyone except Kate. The Mother’s Day actress is standing in ocean water that goes up to the top of her thighs, so her baby bump is visible.

Kate is rocking the same off-the-shoulder, black bikini that made an appearance in recent paparazzi photos. She and her fellow beachgoers appear to be making letters with their arms, but her Instagram followers can’t figure out what they’re trying to spell.

“Y-M-C-A!!!!” guessed one of Kate’s followers.

“What’s that spell?? lol” another asked.

According to the Greek Reporter, Kate Hudson and her family members are currently visiting the island of Skiathos. Kate was recently photographed lounging on one of the island’s gorgeous beaches, but she wasn’t content to spend her entire afternoon sitting still and sunning her baby bump on the shore. The Deepwater Horizon actress was also photographed rocking a sunhat and paddling a kayak around in the sparkling blue waters of the Aegean Sea.

Kate Hudson is on vacation with family in Greece and put her baby bump on display in a bikini! https://t.co/TrNgjaPi1j — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 16, 2018

Kate Hudson is expected to give birth to her daughter sometime in August. The baby girl will be Danny Fujikawa’s first child and the third for Kate. Her other two children are her 14-year-old son Ryder, whose father is The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and 6-year-old son Bingham, whose dad is Muse lead vocalist Matt Bellamy.

Even though Danny Fujikawa will also be a dad mere months from now, he wasn’t mentioned in Kate Hudson’s Father’s Day Instagram post. In it, she paid tribute to her brother and Kurt Russell.

“For me…no one tops these dads,” she captioned a photo of the two men having a blast at a bar. “I know there’s a lot of people out there who feel the same way about their family. As it should be! So happy Father’s Day to all the best dads in the world! #Pa @theoliverhudson #HappyFathersDay.”