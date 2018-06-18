She posted a sweet photo with her sister Princess Beatrice for their dad

Royals, they’re just like us! Princess Eugenie did what many of us did today by posting a throwback photo with her father, Prince Andrew, and her sister, Princess Beatrice. Princess Eugenie is one of a few royals with an Instagram account, and she seems to be making the most of it.

Town & Country shared a number of older photos, many of which were from Eugenie’s Instagram account. The photo below, the black and white with the two York Princesses kissing Prince Andrew was captioned “Happy Father’s Day.”

Princess Eugenie launched her Instagram account to give the public a look behind the curtain of royal life, especially as she is going through the preparation for his wedding day to Jack Brooksbank. She seems particularly fond of sharing candid shots, like one from her engagement photo shoot and another of her father at Buckingham Palace before he rode in the Trooping the Colour parade last weekend.

And the princess might have started something because other royal accounts posted sweet photos from back in the day. The Clarence House Instagram account (Prince Charles lives at Clarence House with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) posted a photo of Prince Charles with his father, Prince Philip taken at Buckingham Palace back in 1949.

Happy Father’s Day! A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:27am PDT

The Royal Family Instagram account shared several photos of Prince Philip with his various children. So far, the main account, the Kensington Palace account hasn’t posted anything yet.

Particularly since she announced her engagement, Princess Eugenie has been far more public about sharing photos and commenting on family events. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew has also taken a step forward by sharing her personal style. Recently at a garden party thrown by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Eugenie wore a hat embroidered with the word “love” which caught a lot of attention.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are getting married in October at St. George’s Chapel (where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married). Royal watchers say that Eugenie’s older sister Beatrice will likely be her maid of honor.

In a public speech recently, Eugenie spoke out about her older sister.

“As my big sister, you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other – no matter what.”

The wedding of Princess Eugenie will be the second royal wedding of 2018, which is something that hasn’t happened in the U.K. in 50 years.