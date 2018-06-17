Kylie Jenner Rocks A White Sports Bra To Show Off Her Post-Baby Curves

The reality star is reportedly getting ready to celebrate Father's Day.

Kylie Jenner apparently doesn’t need high fashion to get attention.

The reality television star is making waves for an appearance in Los Angeles where she rocked a white sports bra and leggings. Pictures of her appearance spread across social media and garnered the attention of Hollywood Life, which gave a bit more details about the outfit.

“The 20-year-old reality star grabbed dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on June 16 in a white sports bra and light grey Alexander Wang leggings. She paired the casual look with clear Yeezy heels which showed off her pretty pastel pink pedicure,” the report noted.

Kylie Jenner will have a bit day on Sunday, celebrating the first Father’s Day with the Travis Scott, the father of her baby. As the report noted, Kylie has some surprised planned for the rapper.

“She has a few big gifts planned for him, but she is not telling anyone, she is keeping it all very secret,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “She wants to surprise him, spoil him and let him know she thinks he is an amazing dad.”

There are rumors that the couple is already thinking about when to have baby No. 2, including some reports that Kylie may already be pregnant. A report from InTouch Weekly claimed that Kylie feels ready to have another little one.

“Given how fertile [Kylie] is, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she gets pregnant again pretty soon,” a source told the outlet. “She’s always said she wants a huge family, so having her second straight away would accomplish a few goals at once.”

Kylie Jenner dons white sports bra and unique thermal leggings for dinner with best pal Jordyn Woods https://t.co/Jrh5o9CvUf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 17, 2018

Kylie Jenner has gotten plenty of attention for her post-baby body of late, drawing plenty of comparisons to older sister Kim Kardashian. The Daily Mail snapped a picture of the two together this week, noting that they seem to be sporting identical figures.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner look like clones as they show off their IDENTICAL figures https://t.co/yUqwONsToi pic.twitter.com/p7fW0J9iu2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 12, 2018

While she has no problem showing off her own figure, Kylie Jenner has been increasingly protective of her young daughter. Last week, the reality television star deleted all pictures of Stormi Webster and noted that she would be pulling back from sharing pictures of the infant for a while.

Kylie was equally private during her pregnancy, taking several months away from the spotlight and not commenting on the widespread reports that she was pregnant. After giving birth, Kylie said that she wanted to take some time to focus on her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner deleted all photos showing Stormi's face and says she's "not sharing photos of my girl right now." https://t.co/YRcwukRkBM — E! News (@enews) June 11, 2018

