Blac Chyna Shares Nude Photos On Instagram Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Blac Chyna is leaving little to the imagination when it comes to her latest set of Instagram photos. The mother-of-two posted a series of nude photos to her social media page this week as rumors swirled that she may be pregnant with baby number three.

According to a June 16 report by Radar Online, Blac Chyna can be seen posing naked in a grotto in the photos, which also show off her huge floral tattoos. Chyna isn’t wearing any clothing, but has her long hair down and is wearing a full face of makeup, complete with sparkling golden eye shadow.

Chyna, who is the mother of Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, posted the photos just days after reports began to resurface that she could be expecting another child. Blac Chyna also shares a son named King Cairo with Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, the pregnancy rumors started back in April when a source claimed that Blac Chyna was two months pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby. However, those rumors were reportedly debunked.

However, TMZ reports that the pregnancy rumors began to circulate again when Chyna attended her son’s kindergarten graduation on Friday wearing a very tight pink dress, which many fans claimed showed off a tiny baby bump. However, sources revealed to the outlet that Rob Kardashian’s former girlfriend isn’t expecting another little one, and that she was just “bloated” in the photo.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna has been spending a lot of time with her boyfriend, YBN Almight Jay, and so fans believed that he could have been the father of her third child. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Chyna is not expecting baby number three, at least not yet. While insiders close to Chyna reveal that she is not ruling out having more children in the future, she isn’t currently expecting a new little bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian was said to be furious after hearing the rumors that Blac Chyna may be pregnant again. Insiders told In Touch Weekly that Rob has been “going to bat” for Chyna with his family and the E! network, but if that she is pregnant again he would be “done” with her for good.

It seems that Blac Chyna may have decided to post her racy nude Instagram photos to officially prove once and for all that she is not currently expecting another child after weeks of speculation.