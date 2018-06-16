Kym Herjavec Works Out While Holding Her Newborn Twins In Adorable Video

Kym of 'Dancing with the Stars' is incorporating her babies into her workout routine in a sweet new video.

Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) is getting her post-baby body in shape with a little help from her adorable newborn twins. Per Daily Mail, the former Dancing With the Stars professional revealed how she’s getting her body back in shape on Instagram this week by sharing a new video of herself exercising while holding her babies.

Giving fans a sweet new look at her babies and her new motherhood workout routine on the social media site, Herjavec – who is married to Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec – proved that she’s working hard to get her body back in shape as she showed off her exercise routine, stepping backwards from side to side.

Kym jokingly called her exercise move the #babycurtsey in the caption, as she revealed that she’s learned a new workout she can do at home while also spending time with her babies, 2-month-old daughter, Haven, and son, Hudson.

“My new at home workout!” Kym captioned the adorable clip she shared with her fans on Instagram, which showed her tiny twins laying in her arms and acting like weights during her workout. “Thank you @mammojo for the amazing post pregnancy activewear.”

She then confirmed that she’s now working on her fitness since giving birth as she wore black athleisure gear, adding the hashtag #postpregnancybody.

The sweet family video has already been viewed more than 100,000 times on Instagram since Kym shared it on June 14.

The latest glimpse at Kym and her twins comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the new mom gave fans another baby update earlier this week, posting a video of herself heading out with little Haven and Hudson for a day out to celebrate them turning 7-weeks-old.

The upload showed Herjavec with one car set in each hand with the caption, “Fun little outing today! #7weeksoldalready #twins.”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr shared in May, Herjavec first gave fans a glimpse at her post-baby body a mere two weeks after welcoming her babies into the world.

The Dancing with the Stars dancer stepped out just days after giving birth to Haven and Hudson to run some errands in Los Angeles while wearing short shorts that proved she was still as toned as ever despite her pregnancy with twins.

Prior to giving birth, Kym shared that she was still exercising throughout her pregnancy, which is likely why she was able to snap back into shape.

“Staying fit can be very tricky when you’re pregnant. You’re exhausted all the time so motivating yourself to work out can be difficult,” Herjavec said while expecting, per People, revealing that because she was older and conceived her and Robert’s twins via IVF that her doctor had advised her not to exercise for the first three months of her pregnancy.

She then told fans that she began to exercise after her first trimester, but cut out some of the more energetic workouts she used to do in favor of prenatal pilates and dance cardio.

Kym added that she also opted to “do some upper body strength movements” because she didn’t want her “muscle to turn to flab” while she was pregnant.