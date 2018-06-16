‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Spoilers: Shane Could Return As Jon Bernthal Is Spotted On Set

Could an original character from 'TWD' return for Season 9?

The Walking Dead Season 9 may be one of the most eventful seasons of the show ever. Although fans are still mourning the loss of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), it looks like there will be even more shocking twist and turns when the zombie series returns to AMC this fall.

According to a June 15 report by Hollywood Life, former The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal has been spotted on set. As many fans will remember, Jon played the character of Shane Walsh in the first two seasons of the show.

Shane was Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) best friend and partner. However, when Rick was believed to be dead, Shane swooped in to take care of his family, and even began an intimate relationship with his wife, Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies). When it was revealed that Rick was alive, the tension grew, and when Lori announced that she was pregnant, things got even worse.

As time went on, The Walking Dead fans watched Shane grow more and more resentful of Rick, which led to the two men fighting each other in the woods in a kill or be killed scenario. Sadly, Rick was forced to kill his best friend in one of the most shocking episodes of the show.

While Shane may be dead, he might not be gone. Jon Bernthal was seen on the set of The Walking Dead Season 9 this week as he took a selfie with a fan and Andrew Lincoln. Now, viewers are wondering if they’ll see Shane in a flashback or vision of some sort.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actor Andrew Lincoln is shockingly set to leave the series during Season 9, which could have something to do with Shane’s possible return. Perhaps Rick will have a near death experience and see Shane in a vision. However, there could be a flashback that reveals a piece of the story fans have yet to find out.

It seems there is a good possibility that Shane could be returning to The Walking Dead in Season 9. However, since Jon Bernthal and Andrew Lincoln are friends, the actor, who has gone on to star in films such as Fury, The Wolf Of Wall Street, First Man, Snitch, Grudge Match, and many more, could have been on set to see his old friends and wish Andrew luck as he sadly wraps up his stint as Rick Grimes on the popular AMC series.

The Walking Dead is set to return for Season 9 in October.