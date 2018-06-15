Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Furious That She Didn’t Make ‘Maxim’ Hot 100 List With Sisters, Sofia Richie

Kardashian is reportedly angry that she didn't make the cut.

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly furious that she didn’t make the Maxim Hot 100 list with her sisters, and Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be very upset after being snubbed by the magazine.

According to a June 15 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian is confused about why the magazine would choose to put every one of her sisters on the list, but leave her off of it.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, all of Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, made the list, but she was shockingly left off. To make matters worse, her ex, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 19, also made the list.

“Kourtney just doesn’t understand how Maxim could leave her off the list, but let sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie on. Kendall and Kylie haven’t been famous as long as Kourtney has so she is just really baffled by this,” an insider told Radar.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to say that Kourtney Kardashian is putting a lot of the blame on her mother/manager, Kris Jenner. It seems that Kourt believes her lack of business influence could be the reason that she didn’t make the list, and she thinks it is Kris’ fault for not helping her build her own company like her sisters have.

“She is blaming Kris for not giving her her own company like she did all of her other daughters, but she is also blaming herself for thinking she is such hot s–t when, in fact, she isn’t.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life reports that Kourtney Kardashian is completely embarrassed that Sofia Richie made the list when she didn’t.

“It totally hurts, but what she’s really mortified over is that Sofia made the list and she didn’t. That’s just the worst — especially because Scott has already started gloating over it. Anytime he can give Kourtney grief, he does and this is a golden opportunity for him to bring her down,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that not making the Maxim Hot 100 list has only fueled Kourtney Kardashian and is making her want to start sharing even more sexy photos of herself on social media. The mother-of-three is also allegedly planning an “epic” nude photo shoot.

“She will have the last laugh,” the insider stated.

Kourtney Kardashian has not publicly commented on the Maxim Hot 100 list.