Lala Kent Engagement Rumors Swirl As Randall Emmett Announces He Wants To Be With Her ‘Forever’

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been together for a while now, though they didn’t go public with their relationship until earlier this year. Last night, the Vanderpump Rules star stood by her man as they attended the premiere of Gotti in New York.

According to Us Weekly, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett opened up about their relationship while attending the premiere. Of course, the two gushed about one another. Kent was unsure about marriage in the future, but Emmett confirmed he wanted to be with her “always and forever,” though he dodged the marriage aspect of the question. The two have been photographed in public a lot recently, and now that their relationship is mainstream, fans want to see more of the couple.

The Vanderpump Rules star has gained popularity since arriving on the scene during Season 4. While she hasn’t always been a fan favorite, there are plenty of viewers who enjoy watching Lala Kent on the small screen. At this point, Randall Emmett has not appeared on the reality show. There has been speculation that he may make a cameo for her storyline, but they denied that during the interview last night. Kent will remain the star in the relationship while Emmett will work behind the scenes and support his woman. He is busy making movies and she is busy keeping things interesting at SUR.

An engagement could be in the works for the couple who appear to be happy and in love. Lala Kent has done her best to keep their relationship private for the most part. She has bragged about Randall Emmett and his accomplishments, but will not allow the details of their relationship to be filmed or shared by anyone but her or him. Keeping things away from the cameras has caused a lot of backlash for the reality star. Her Vanderpump Rules co-stars bashed her for it, but Kent doesn’t regret anything.

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is in the works and Lala Kent promises there is more crazy to come. There was confirmation that Randall Emmett will not be appearing on the show, which has disappointed some, but there is an understanding as well. Kent has been careful about what she reveals on the show. She is all in when it comes to her life, but when it crosses into Emmett’s life, there is a line drawn. They are enjoying their love without any outside influences, and so far, things have worked out.