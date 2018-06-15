Goldie Hawn Shows Off Incredible Figure In Black Bathing Suit During Vacation In Greece

Some celebrities think nothing of age and Goldie Hawn is proud to be her true self.

Celebrity couples have a bad habit of coming and going with the season, but there are a few of them which happen to withstand the test of time. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been through virtually everything together over the years, but they haven’t yet let their love go overboard. 2018 will mark 36 years as a couple for the two stars and during a trip to Greece, Hawn showed off a bikini body that lets the world know she is a very young 72-years-old.

As reported by Daily Mail, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were recently spotted heading around Greece on a quaint and romantic vacation. While the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star may be five years her senior, it was Hawn who ended up stealing the spotlight in some pics that found their way online.

The pics captured the famous couple on a speedboat on Friday where Hawn donned a black maxi-dress and showed a body that many would love to emulate. Smiling and having a great time, it was obvious that Hawn is in top shape with a toned look that is hard to believe for someone who starred in her first movie back in 1968.

The best part about it all is that she likely knew cameras were capturing their every move, but she didn’t care.

Goldie Hawn, 72, is still a pinup as she lounges on speedboat in Greece with beau Kurt Russell, 67 https://t.co/1QwuI7oJZS pic.twitter.com/12xhiMs3Io — GrecoNews (@greco_news) June 15, 2018

As Kurt Russell captained the speedboat around the waters, Goldie Hawn sat in the sun with a wide-brimmed hat and green chiffon scarf to complete her awesome look. Not only did both of the celebrities look great, but the photos showed that they are still so very much in love.

At times, Russell was seen carrying shopping bags for Hawn and the two laughing together as they vacationed around Europe for the last few weeks. One week ago, they were spotted shopping in Sicily and taking in the sights.

Goldie Hawn’s last full-length feature film was Snatched in 2017 which also starred Amy Schumer. She has been attached to a movie called Divanation with Bette Midler and Diane Keaton since 2015, but there hasn’t been much said about it for a while.

Russell was last in Guardians Vol. 2, but he joined the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood back in May.

The pair of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together so long that fans sometimes forget they aren’t actually married, but it doesn’t even matter. Photos like these from their vacation in Greece prove that they are just as happy as ever and love being in each other’s company. At the same time, Goldie Hawn is showing her incredible figure and proving that pride and contentment come even at the age of 72.