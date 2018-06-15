Paul Manafort Greeted With Chants Of ‘Lock Him Up’ As Judge Orders Him To Jail In Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller lodged new charges of witness tampering against Donald Trump's former campaign manager.

Paul Manafort arrived in court on Friday to the familiar sounds — chants of “Lock him up!”

Minutes later, a judge ordered that Manafort be held in jail until the start of his trial for a number of charges related to the Russia probe. As CNN reported, Special Counsel Robert Mueller lodged new charges of witness tampering against Manafort, who already faces the possibility of decades behind bars on charges of financial fraud.

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager took the helm of his campaign just before the Republican National Convention, a four-day event that was filled with chants of “Lock her up!” aimed at Hillary Clinton. But it was Manafort who was headed to jail as a judge revoked his bail amid new charges in the Russia probe.