Sophie Turner Got A New Tattoo, And It Might Be A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoiler

Because the last season of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones is still so far away, fans desperately want some spoilers. Sansa actress, Sophie Turner, might have given the all-time biggest spoiler ever with her latest tattoo.

The star’s latest tattoo appears to hint that Sansa Stark makes it out of Game of Thrones alive, which is a significant spoiler for the show, according to a report from Cosmopolitan.

The tattoo comes from a quote in Season 1 of the series when Sansa’s late father, Ned Stark said, “the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.” The tattoo pictures a direwolf from the show, and the words “the pack survives.”

Australian tattoo artist Lauren Winzer posted a picture of her fantastic ink work on Instagram. Winzer captioned the photo, Thank you so much for getting this from me @sophiet! bad a**!”

Of course, fans took the possible spoiler and ran full speed ahead. How could they not with more than an entire year left before the final GoT season airs on HBO?

This ink isn’t Turner’s first Thrones-inspired artwork. In fact, she and co-star Maise Williams (Aria Star) got matching tattoos in 2016, according to a Glamour report. That tattoo commemorated the date, 07.08.09, when they both learned they’d been cast to star together in the show, which tells the epic story started in George RR Martin’s hit books of the same name.

Another GoT cast member also plans to commemorate her time on the series with some permanent ink. Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, The Mother of Dragons, shared her plans recently on Live With Kelly and Ryan. The actress wants to get a dragon tattoo on her wrist as a nod to her iconic role in the series.

Some fans took Turner’s new tattoo to mean that Sansa survives while others believe it means that the remaining Stark siblings, which include Sansa, Arya, and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), escape the Winter that has come. If this is so, they must ultimately end up defeating the Night King, White Walkers, and Cersei. Will they live happily ever after with one of the Starks ruling on the Iron Throne?

“Survives” doesn’t exactly imply “thrives” or happiness. At this point, it does not seem at all possible that Game of Thrones can end happily. Plus, it’s unlikely that the notoriously tight-lipped HBO would allow a spoiler like that to come out so far in advance of the show’s final season, which returns in 2019 with its six-episode conclusion.