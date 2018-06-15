Melania Trump Set To Meet Queen Elizabeth As She Joins Donald Trump On Official UK Visit

This will be Mrs. Trump's first flight since her kidney operation in May of 2018.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is reported to be joining her husband, President Donald Trump, on his first official trip to England in July. This will be the first time she has flown on an airplane with her husband since her kidney operation in May 2018.

The Daily Mail reported that the working trip, which is reported to take place on July 13, will be Donald Trump’s first visit to Britain since taking the oath of office in 2016. Mrs. Trump kept a low profile as she recovered from an operation her kidney in early May. She then returned to the public eye for a reception for military families, followed by a briefing on hurricane preparedness in early June 6. During that event, which was followed by a press conference, The President, read from a note card, and introduced his wife as “our great First Lady” and noted, “she went through a little rough patch but she’s doing great.”

Mrs. Trump did not attend the G7 in Canada or the Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It was claimed by the White House that she could not fly for a month following her surgery.

The couple is rumored to be staying at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence of Winfield House at Regent’s Park in the capital. They will reportedly meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on their visit. There is no word as to whether Mr. and Mrs. Trump will also meet with Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

The Daily Mail reported that Mr. Trump is expected to have a photo-op with the Queen. Sources close to the palace claim that there will not be a carriage procession. The paper also reported that the couple will be honored by No 7 Company of the Coldstream Guards, Britain’s oldest regiment. The Coldstream Guards are one of five regiments which make up the Queen’s Guard, best known for standing outside Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

The Daily Mail reported that there have been attempts at previous visits to England for Mr. and Mrs. Trump, but plans have been aborted due to fears of protesters disrupting the event.

The couple will also meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May at her Chequers retreat. A senior White House source allegedly stated, as reported by Express that “two proposals” were being put together with regard to the Trump’s visit, one that would base it in London and another around May’s country home.