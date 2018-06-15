‘Jerry Springer Show’ Halts Production, The CW To Air Reruns

Daytime TV viewers looking for salacious programming may be out of luck.

After 27 years on television, The Jerry Springer Show is no longer filming new episodes, and fans will have to settle for pre-taped episodes and reruns as the series moves to its new home on The CW this fall.

Distributed by NBCUniversal, the tabloid talk show hosted by former politician Jerry Springer was previously syndicated, airing on different television stations across the United States. The move to The CW is part of a multi-year deal where the network could potentially order new episodes to be filmed, reported Deadline. As of right now, however, all production has been halted.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show’s staff was notified about the situation in April and have already started searching for new jobs.

The Jerry Springer Show, which debuted in 1991, “became synonymous with ‘trash TV’ with its controversial and sensational topics, its in-your-face confrontational style, and on-set brawls,” explained Deadline. “The series soared in ratings, reaching its peak in 1997-1998 when it beat The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Audience members affectionately chanted “Jer-ry, Jer-ry” during most episodes, and every episode ended with Springer’s “Final Thought.”

The series was taped at Chicago’s NBC Tower for most of its television run. In 2009, production moved to Stamford, Connecticut, where similar talk shows Maury and The Steve Wilkos Show (hosted by the former director of security for The Jerry Springer Show) also film.

Charles Sykes / AP Images

More than 3,800 episodes of the series have been produced, noted Deadline.

Seventy-four-year-old Springer, who was born in England, has worked as a lawyer, politician (he was the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, from 1977-1978), actor, musician, and TV news reporter in addition to hosting his eponymous series and various other programs on television (such as America’s Got Talent for two seasons). During Season 3 of Dancing with the Stars, in 2006, he won over fans by finishing in fifth place with pro partner Kym Johnson. In 2015, he launched The Jerry Springer Podcast and is currently still producing new episodes.

When the Chicago Sun-Times asked Springer if he was proud of his television series in 2004, he had a very good response.

“Well, I don’t think it’s an issue of pride,” he stated. “As I said, anyone could do what I do on television. Pride is vanity. It’s a sin. If you do something good for your kid, if you do something good, like for the hospital, that’s something to be proud of. But who wants to be proud of what they do on television?”