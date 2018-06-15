Hillary Clinton Responds To James Comey Using Personal Emails For FBI Work

Comey also used personal email accounts to conduct government business.

Hillary Clinton is addressing the reports that former FBI director James Comey used his personal email account for business matters after investigating the former Secretary of State for doing the same thing.

A report released by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, revealed that Comey used his personal Gmail account for government work when he was still acting as FBI director. According to the reports shared by CNN, Comey allegedly used the Gmail account to send drafts of testimonies that he planned to send to Congress and also had information that included bureau updates.

When Clinton caught wind of the news about Comey’s email practices, she tweeted a response.

“But my emails,” Clinton commented on the news shared by Politico reporter Kyle Cheney’s Twitter account Thursday.

As the former FBI director, Comey led an investigation into Clinton’s use of her personal email account to communicate about government work. The investigation dominated news headlines during her 2016 presidential campaign when she ran as the democratic nominee.

At the time, Clinton denied using her personal email for classified matters. However, that did not stop the scrutiny that she fell under while campaigning to become the 45th president.

While Comey did not recommend that any charges be filed against Clinton, he did speak out about her careless communication methods. Now, his methods are being examined publicly.

“We identified numerous instances in which Comey used a personal email account (a Gmail account) to conduct FBI business. We cite five examples of such use in this section and include information provided by Comey and Rybicki about Comey’s use of a personal email account,” the report shared by CNN states.

The IG report also revealed that while Comey was investigating Clinton, he went against FBI protocol. However, it claimed that the former FBI director showed no bias when investigating Clinton.

“We found no evidence that the conclusions by department prosecutors were affected by bias or other improper considerations,” the report states. “Rather, we concluded that they were based on the prosecutor’s assessment of facts, the law and past department practice.”

The former FBI director took to Twitter to comment on the IG report, which he said had reasonable conclusions.

“I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some,” he wrote. “People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work.”