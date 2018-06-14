Meghan King Edmonds Confesses That She Survived Her First Week With Twin Boys

One week after welcoming her twin boys Hayes and Hart, Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds are officially survivors.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star welcomed her twin boys to her growing family. The mother of three shared a sweet post on her Instagram page the day after the boys were born.

“Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story.”

It’s hard to believe that it has already been a week since the twins entered this world. In a post on her Instagram account today, the reality tv star shared a photo of her husband Jim holding the two boys. The photo appears to have been taken just moments after the boys were born as Jim is dressed in yellow scrubs and a blue surgery cap. The former MLB star is all smiles and appears to be one proud papa.

Edmonds writes that they have officially survived their first weeks as twin parents and also directs fans to her website link in case they want to read more about the happenings in the Edmonds household. Within just a few minutes of being posted, the photo has already gained the attention of many of Edmond’s followers with over 3,800 likes and 30 plus comments within just 17 minutes.

Many fans wished the Edmonds good luck on their parenting journey while countless other fans suggested what a wonderful mother Meghan appears to be.

“That smile says it all! Congratulations and much happiness that you both deserve!! They are precious and so is Aspen!”

“I am so in love with seeing how in love you are with all 4 (Girlygirl included) of your children???? Congratulations on your perfect new additions,” another wrote.

As many of her fans know, the couple also shares an 18-month-old daughter, Aspen, whom they welcomed in November 2016. Edmonds, who used to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals, also has four children from two previous marriages.

Meghan will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County this season as she has moved back to St. Louis, where her husband still works. According to Fox, the couple broke ground on their “dream home” in St. Louis back in February. Jim is originally from California while Meghan grew up in St. Louis.

Best of luck to the Edmonds family!