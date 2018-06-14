Adele Sings Along In Support Of Grenfell Fire Victims One Year After Tragedy

The Grammy-winning singer has been a devout supporter of the victims of the West London fire.

Adele is used to taking center stage with her beautiful vocals, but the Grammy-winning singer stayed in the background at a recent tribute to the 72 people who tragically lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire in West London last year.

On the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, Adele was solemnly standing among survivors and family members of the victims singing along at the memorial. Entertainment Tonight reported that Adele sang along to the choir’s rendition of Bill Withers’ 1972 classic, “Lean On Me.” The choir also performed Simon & Garfunkel’s 1970 folk ballad “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Adele wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance at the Grenfell tribute. English hip-hop artist Stormzy was also seen singing along with the crowd.

Adele has been a passionate supporter of the Grenfell Towers victims ever since a fire tore through the 24-story apartment building last June, killing residents in 23 flats and injuring dozens more. On the night of the Grenfell Tower fire, Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, were photographed at the scene of the burnt-out 24-story apartment tower in the affluent Notting Hill neighborhood. Fire officials were alerted to the blaze just before 1 a.m. and flames could be seen more than 10 hours after London Fire Brigade officials arrived, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Adele and Stormzy stand side by side with Londoners at Grenfell Tower https://t.co/rrV8Qxl6r0 — Evening Standard (@standardnews) June 14, 2018

Adele and her husband, who live near the Grenfell fire location, previously visited the survivors and also dropped off tea and cake to thank first responders at the Chelsea Fire Station. Adele has also asked her fans at her U.K. shows to donate to the victims.

In the year since the Grenfell tragedy, Adele has also continued to speak about the lack of support the victims have received from the British government. One year after the June 14, 2017, fire, some of the homeless victims reportedly remain in temporary housing. According to NME, Adele told her fans at a concert at Wembley Stadium that the fire victims are “not receiving the things we think they are.”

” It’s a f—ing mess,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer said. “No information is getting through, people feel helpless. No one knows what they’re doing down there, it’s chaos.”

Billboard revealed that Adele signed a petition last year that urged her fans to encourage Prime Minister Theresa May to “take urgent action to restore their faith in the Grenfell Tower inquiry.”

You can see Adele singing along at the Grenfell Tower memorial in the video below.