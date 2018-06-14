Pete Souza Keeps Trolling President Trump, Obama Photographer Focuses On G7, Kim Jong-Un In Recent Posts

Former Obama Photographer Pete Souza has had plenty of photos to share on Instagram lately showcasing the difference between Obama and current President Donald Trump when it comes to international relationships

Pete Souza was the official photographer for President Barack Obama throughout his time in the White Office and Pete has built up a huge following on Instagram in the months since President Donald Trump took office. Souza has a tendency to post Obama-related photographs to counter whatever Trump headlines are making waves and he’s been sharing some great ones in the wake of the recent G7 summit and subsequent meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Souza has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram now and a few months ago he released a coffee table book titled Obama: An Intimate Portrait featuring his favorite photographs from President Obama’s time in office. Now, thanks to his trolling of Trump that’s become so popular, he’s been inspired to work on a second book. Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents is currently available for pre-order on sites like Amazon and it has a slated release date of October 16.

There will be no shortage of photos available for Souza to incorporate into his upcoming book on shading Trump. Based on some of the goodies he’s shared in response to the president’s controversial meetings with the G7 leaders and subsequent meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, it’d be a surprise if some of these didn’t make the cut.

The photographer shared one picture on Instagram showing Obama at a G8 meeting, noting that the picture was taken “Back when the G8 leaders respected each other.” Souza shared posts highlighting the group of leaders watching a European soccer game together between meetings of another summit a few years ago, and he couldn’t pass up the chance to show once again how well Obama got along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

Souza clearly had plenty of material to work with when it came to trolling the president and highlighting Obama’s relationships with other foreign leaders. When it came to making a statement on Trump’s meeting and subsequent praise of North Korea’s leader, however, the photographer kept it pretty simple.

One recent post of Souza’s showed an empty podium and Pete shared recent Trump comments praising Kim Jong-un while criticizing Americans like actor Robert DeNiro, Representative Nancy Pelosi, Senator Tim Kaine, and Senator Jeff Flake. The photog’s caption also sarcastically noted that these comments really showcase the president’s “America First” viewpoint.

While many of the photographer’s followers howl over each post that shades President Donald Trump, they also frequently comment about their appreciation for his dedication to showcasing Obama’s integrity and personable nature as well. Pete Souza’s first book was a big hit and many suspect that his second book will do quite well too.