‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Feels She Was Targeted Because Of Her Fame Before Arrest

Is Farrah Abraham the real victim?

Farrah Abraham is speaking out after being arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday after allegedly becoming intoxicated and arguing with hotel guests.

According to a new report, the former Teen Mom OG star believed she is the real victim of the situation after reportedly being targeted by her fellow guests and employees of the celebrity hotspot due to the fact that she is a famous person.

After Abraham was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon, the former reality star spoke to TMZ and made it clear that she believes those involved in Tuesday’s dispute had it out for her. As for who exactly targeted her, Abraham wasn’t too clear. Instead, she explained that a male hotel guest continuously butted into a conversation she was having with a friend before 911 was called.

Although there was an alleged disagreement between Abraham and a number of other hotel guests, she told TMZ that calling 911 was definitely a bit much.

As for what police are saying, the authorities were allegedly informed that the former reality star had reportedly hit a security guard working at the Beverly Hills Hotel after he requested she leave the venue. Police were also told that Abraham had been arguing with other guests at the hotel.

During the arrest, Abraham reportedly told a responding officer to “go f*** yourself” numerous times.

While enjoying time at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday with her daughter, nine-year-old Sophia and some friends, including Mark Cuban and Kate Neilson, Abraham shared a number of Instagram posts and shared moments from her day on her stories.

Farrah Abraham also spoke about being victimized by staff at the Beverly Hills Hotel and by the Beverly Hills Police Department in a video posted to her Instagram page.

“I was targeted and I hope no other female finds herself in this situation or position,” she said, via In Touch Weekly. “And I know it’s very hard being a public figure or ‘celebrity’ if you will, I’m not even about that, but that is what happens when you are targeted.”

Abraham went on to say that it was sad that she is unable to simply have a fun day out without people trying to attack her and get her into trouble.

“I’m blessed by God, and I don’t want to ever be attacked again at a hotel!” Abraham added.

Farrah Abraham was removed from her role on Teen Mom OG earlier this year and will no longer be seen on the MTV series.