‘The Shining’ Sequel: Ewan McGregor Bringing Adult Danny Torrance To The Big Screen In ‘Doctor Sleep’

How has the character adjusted after living through the horror of his father's madness in the long-awaited sequel to the horror classic?

It has been announced that Ewan McGregor will star as Danny Torrance in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the Stephen King novel Doctor Sleep, the sequel to the horror classic The Shining. The news came via a story published in Variety.

Warner Bros. has been reportedly been looking to get this particular film project made for many years. Variety reported that the studio “struggled” to secure a budget for the production. Also in development with Warner Bros. is The Shining prequel called Overlook Hotel. The Overlook Hotel project is still being worked on at this time with no release details or casting available.

Variety reported several critical details about the storyline, which follows the life of the character of Danny after watching his father sink into psychosis, alcohol addiction, and rage in the original horror classic The Shining.

Doctor Sleep reportedly begins as Torrance carries the trauma he experienced as a child living at the Overlook Hotel into adulthood. Variety stated that Danny’s “become a reflection of his murderous father, with lingering rage and a drinking problem that dulls his pain as well as his ‘shining’ powers. Those powers return when he embraces sobriety and uses his gift to help the dying at a hospice.”

Variety also detailed that Danny will become involved with another person who has similar abilities. The site reported, “He establishes a psychic connection with a young girl who shares his extreme abilities, and who is being targeted by a group with similar abilities. They’ve found that their powers grow if they inhale the ‘steam’ that comes off others with the power to shine when they are suffering painful deaths.”

Ewan McGregor will star in the adaptation of Stephen King's 2018 'The Shining' sequel 'Doctor Sleep' https://t.co/uBZiNFeeAR pic.twitter.com/Zlhyse4yi2 — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2018

Stephen King, the writer of The Shining, has reportedly “given his blessing to McGregor’s casting,” according to Variety. King is the recipient of dozens of literary awards, including an award from the Library of Congress in 2016 for a lifetime of work promoting literacy and a medal from the National Endowment of the Arts for his work in the literary field.

Mike Flanagan, the director of the Netflix’s adaptation of the King novel Gerald’s Game, will direct. Horror directing legend Stanley Kubrick directed the original adaptation of The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. The Shining debuted in movie theaters in 1980 and was reportedly a box office disappointment, according to Variety. At the time, the film earned $44 million. The movie was made with a $19 million budget and has since grown to become one of the great horror film classics of all time. Danny Lloyd played young Danny Torrance in the original film.