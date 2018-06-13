Camille Cosby Divorce Rumors Won’t Go Away As Husband’s Sentencing Looms

A report from 'Radar Online' alleges that Camille Cosby has left Bill Cosby 'home alone' in Pennsylvania and moved to Massachusetts with their children and staff.

With a month and a half having passed since Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, rumors of his wife, Camille Cosby, divorcing him after over five decades of marriage have swirled once again, with a report alleging that Camille has left her husband “literally home alone.”

In a report published Wednesday, Radar Online cited a source supposedly familiar with the Cosby family’s situation, writing that Bill and Camille Cosby are headed quickly toward a “blockbuster” divorce and claiming that Camille left the Cosby mansion in Pennsylvania, with both Bill and Camille allegedly living “separate lives.”

Radar Online also claimed to have looked into the situation, as the gossip publication wrote that Camille took the Cosby family’s chef, house manager, drivers, and the couple’s three surviving children, and “sequestered” herself in the couple’s Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, residence, about 250 miles away from the Pennsylvania home. The report also alleged that the Cosbys’ children have not visited their father in months.

“They’ve been fighting and arguing since the verdict,” Radar Online’s source claimed.

“She wanted a divorce, but he begged her to stay!”

According to Radar Online, Camille Cosby has been coping with her alleged marital problems by regularly “diving” into the Cosbys’ Olympic-sized pool in their Massachusetts home, gathering with female friends for emotional support and selling some of the couple’s assets to make up for legal expenses related to Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case. The publication’s sources suggested that Camille has already sold Bill’s private jet and is “in the process” of selling off her husband’s vintage car collection and the couple’s real estate holdings in California.

As noted by the Associated Press (via the New York Daily News), Bill Cosby was ordered by Judge Steven O’Neill in April to stay in the same Philadelphia-area mansion where he allegedly drugged and assaulted Temple University women’s basketball official Andrea Constand until sentencing. Per the terms of his house arrest, Cosby is required to wear a GPS ankle bracelet and is not allowed to leave his home unless he gets permission, and only to meet up with his doctor or lawyers.

Rumors of Camille Cosby filing for divorce had swirled even before her husband was convicted in April for three counts of aggravated indecent assault. A separate report from Radar Online suggested in March that Camille was considering divorcing Bill Cosby over the death of their daughter, Ensa, who passed away on February 23 from renal failure at the age of 44. At that time, Radar Online’s source claimed that Ensa’s death “was the final straw” for Camille, though this report, like the publication’s latest update on the situation, was not corroborated by other sources.