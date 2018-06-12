Jill Duggar Pregnancy Rumors Escalate Amid Husband Derick Dillard’s Sloppy Photo Editing

The former 'Counting On' couple pose for a poorly cropped photo, and fans think it means they're hiding baby No. 3

A picture is worth a thousand words, or in the case of the Duggar family, a thousand pregnancies. Duggar husband Derick Dillard recently posted a photo of his wife, Jill, that has fans buzzing that she might have a third bun in the oven.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are already parents to sons Israel David, three, and Samuel Scott, 11 months. But a new and oddly-cropped Instagram photo posted by Derick Dillard has eagle-eyed fans convinced that the Duggar daughter is hiding a baby No. 3 bump.

According to In Touch Weekly, Counting On fans have flocked to Derick’s Instagram comments section after seeing the photo he posted of his wife standing in front of the couple’s booth at the Southern Baptist Church’s pastor conference earlier this week. The photo features the upper halves of Jill and Derick Dillard’s bodies, then is cropped just below Jill’s chest. But there is a ton of extra space at the top of the photo that would normally be cut out, so fans are in a frenzy as they try to analyze why the pic would be cropped in such a way.

Take a look at Derick Dillard’s strangely edited photo of him and his wife here or in the video below.

Jill Duggar pregnancy rumors have been circulating for months. The former TLC star has been keeping a low profile, which has only added to the pregnancy speculation. In addition, Jill does not seem to be breastfeeding her youngest son, Samuel, which could mean she is pregnant or trying to get pregnant.

If Jill Duggar is pregnant, she may be planning to hold off on making her announcement until the buzz over her brother Joseph Duggar’s newborn baby dies down. Joseph and his wife Kendra Caldwell welcomed their first child over the weekend—a mere 39 weeks after their wedding date. That quickie delivery is causing a whole other kind of Duggar baby buzz. In addition, Jill’s sister Jinger is expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband Jeremy Vuolo next month. The Dillards may be trying to avoid stealing the thunder of Jill’s siblings. Either that or Derick is just really bad at editing photos.

Since being fired from the Duggar family’s TLC’s show, Counting On , Derick Dillard has been studying at Cross Church School of Ministry, while Jill has been doing some Christian mommy blogging. Perhaps her next post will be about a pregnancy.

