Kanye West Stuns Music Industry As All 7 Songs From ‘Ye’ Debut In Billboard Top 100

The follow-up to 'The Life of Pablo' does remarkable numbers despite controversy surrounding the artist.

Despite major media controversy over the past few months for his various comments on slavery, government, and mental health, Kanye West’s latest release, Ye, has proven to be quite the successful endeavour for the artist, with the project accumulating 100 million streams in its first three days, becoming his eighth No. 1 charted album, and now every single song on the project being ranked on the Billboard Top 100.

As posted by Google News, Ye debuted with 205,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music. This also was followed by the news that all seven tracks from the rappers highly anticipated body of work debuted in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

“Yikes” was West’s highest ranking song on the project, reaching No. 8 on the charts.

This earns the rapper his 16th top ten hit and puts him directly tied with Nicki Minaj for the position of sixth-most top 10s among rappers.

Drake currently has the highest amount of top 10s at 26, followed by JAY-Z who has 21, Lil Wayne who has 20, Ludacris who has 18, and Eminem who has 17.

The icon shared his latest body of work via an exclusive listening party on May 31. Titled simply Ye as an homage to his nickname, the project is only 24 minutes from start to finish, but may very well be some of West’s most experimental work yet.

Kanye has been consistently at work recently unveiling project after project for himself and many of his G.O.O.D. Music cohorts. He has already released his solo effort, Ye, his collaborative project Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi as well as feature and production credits on Pusha T’s Daytona. With impending projects having heavy Kanye influence from Teyana Taylor and Nas as well, it seems the rapper is poised to take over the summer once again.

Ye, some of West’s most versatile raps to date, features Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, Valee, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Wilson, John Legend, Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Dej Loaf. The famed rapper explores an entirely new realm sonically, delivering effortless transitions between hip-hop, electronica, R&B stylings, and rock-influenced guitar loops with powerful vocals.

The album art, which Kardashian claimed on Twitter that West actually shot on his iPhone while on the way to the album listening party, shows a magnificent sunset over the Wyoming mountains and is only donned by the small, scribbled print words, “I hate being Bi-Polar, it’s awesome.”