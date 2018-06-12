Paris Hilton’s Wedding Might Be Televised

Could Paris Hilton’s wedding be coming to a TV near you?

As many will recall, the heiress gained nationwide fame when she starred alongside BFF, Nicole Richie, on the Simple Life. According to IMDB, the series aired 55 episodes from in a four year span from 2003-2007. The popular reality show was centered around the wealthy females, who took various low-end internships while all hilarity ensued.

Now, the Daily Mail is suggesting that Hilton may return to her reality TV roots. After been offered TV deals from multiple networks, the 37-year-old recently hinted that her nuptials to fiancé Chris Zylka could be coming to a TV near you.

“We’ll see what happens. Every day, we’re getting different calls, because everyone is obviously really excited about the wedding, so I’ve been looking at a lot of different offers of networks and producers who want to do a show on Chris and I and the wedding and everything.”

Hilton also coyly said “yes” after being asked if she would take a network up on their offer. And during the interview, the heiress wasn’t shy, gushing about her soon-to-be husband while calling him both loving and supportive. Hilton also said that she couldn’t imagine spending her life with anyone else.

“It’s the best feeling in the world just to find the one person who is your best friend, I trust him so much.”

And while the couple just have their sights set on their upcoming wedding at the moment, Hilton still did not shy away from talking babies, confessing that she would love to have children in the near future so that she could give her sister, Nicky Hilton, and her two children some cousins to play with.

Hilton and the Leftovers actor got engaged at the beginning of the year. According to People, Zylka popped the question in Aspen, where the couple were vacationing together. Following the engagement, Hilton gushed that she has never felt more happy and loved while also saying that fairytales really do come true.

A few weeks ago, Paris shared photos of little brother, Barron Hilton’s, wedding in St. Barts on her Instagram page. Hilton married socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff in a beautiful ceremony. According to People, most of Hilton’s famous family were in attendance at the wedding including sisters Nicky and Paris. Aunt Kim Richards, who formerly starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was also there but Kyle Richards was not able attend due to her press tour for her new show, American Woman.

Right now, Hilton wedding watch is on.