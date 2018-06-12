Gold-Medal-Winning Skier Bode Miller Tragically Loses 19-Month-Old Daughter In Drowning Accident

Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, are dealing with something that no parent should ever have to deal with — their child’s death.

According to TMZ, the former Olympian and his wife lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier Miller, in a tragic drowning accident. The outlet reports that incident occurred on Sunday when the family was at neighbor’s house for a party in Orange County, California. It is unclear how Emeline ended up in the pool or how long she was in there, but when she was found, she was unresponsive.

According to the same report, paramedics performed CPR on the child when they arrived at the scene. Unfortunately, they were never able to revive her and she passed away at the scene. Both Bode and his wife Morgan, a former professional volleyball player, shared the same tribute to their baby girl on each of their Instagram accounts.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Along with the heart-wrenching post, the couple also shared a series of photos of their daughter throughout her life. Many of Bode’s fans were quick to comment on the photo to send their well wishes to the family during this incredibly difficult time. Thus far, Bode’s photo has already received over 6,000 likes and 1,200 comments.

“Never in a million years could I ever know what you and your family is going through!! What a beautiful little girl! So sorry for your loss.”

“Words are so inadequate. My heart hurts for you. Praying for peace for all of you. I’m so very sorry for the loss of your precious angel,” another fan wrote.

Fellow Olympian and friend Mikaela Shiffrin also commented on Morgan’s post to send her condolences to the family.

“Our hearts are with you, Bode, and the rest of the family,” she wrote along with a series of heart emojis.

Tuesday’s got her like… A post shared by Morgan Miller (@morganebeck) on Jun 5, 2018 at 8:07am PDT

On Morgan’s Instagram account on Tuesday, she shared a series of photos of Emeline sitting on a bed, wearing only a diaper. Her short blonde hair was adorably messy as she appears to have just woken up from a slumber. The tot looks happy and full of life in the snapshot.

Morgan is currently pregnant with the couple’s fifth child as the couple have four other children — son Nash, whom the couple share together, and son Samuel and daughter Neesyn, from Bode’s previous marriage.

Our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time.