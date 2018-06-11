IHOP Name Change Intended To Emphasize That Chain Takes Burgers ‘ As Seriously As Our Pancakes’

Big changes are in store for the popular breakfast spot, IHOP.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, IHOP announced that they would be making a huge change, renaming the iconic restaurant chain to IHOb, with a lower case “b.” On their Twitter account, the pancake retailer announced the new name, but the company really set the internet on fire by inexplicably not revealing what the “b” stands for, making people wait until today for the big reveal.

“Is it international house of buttermilk pancakes.”

“I think it’s International House Of Brunch,” another fan guessed.

Well, the time is finally here and pancake enthusiasts may be surprised to find out that the “b” will actually stand for burger. According to CNN, IHOP is temporarily changing their name in a marketing campaign. While IHOP is clearly known for their fluffy pancakes and wide array of breakfast menu options, this new marketing campaign is aimed at getting people in the doors to also enjoy lunch and dinner in addition to breakfast.

The report goes on to say that IHOP will be adding a variety of new menu items to their popular lineup, including a “Big Brunch burger with bacon, a fried egg and browned potato on top.” Darren Rebelez, the president of IHOP, explained the re-branding and put restaurant-goers at ease in a statement.

“We are definitely going to be IHOP. But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes.”

On their popular Instagram account, IHOP shared a short video with followers to unveil their latest marketing efforts. The video starts off with a pile of fluffy pancakes with a dollop of butter on top and syrup oozing down the side of the pancake stack. An IHOP flag sits atop the pile of pancakes as it waves in the wind.

A few moments later, the plate flips and a big, juicy burger appears in the shot. The burger looks good enough to eat with lettuce, onion, pickles, tomato, and cheese. Fans immediately took to the video, already giving it 13,000 views as well as 650-plus comments within just an hour of being posted. While many fans were totally on board with new burgers being added to the menu, a few others weren’t so sure.

Omelettes omelettes omelettes with pancakes pancakes pancakes A post shared by IHOP (@ihop) on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

“You’ll always be ihop in my heart.”

“I thought the b stood for breakfast. I got to ihop for all day breakfast items. You can get a freakin burger everywhere. Not impressed,” another fan wrote.

While the reviews still appear to be mixed, IHOP’s marketing team definitely did their job and got people talking about it.