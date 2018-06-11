‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Mid-Season Finale, Episode 8 Recap: Fates Are Finally Revealed

The full story of the Dell Diamond is finally revealed

Here we are already, at the mid-season finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Let’s have a look at what went down in Episode 8.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 8, titled “No One’s Gone,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

For the entirety of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers have been wondering about the fate of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) as well as how Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and the rest of her group ended up so drastically different to where fans saw them at Season 3 finale.

Added to this, from the last two episodes onward, viewers are desperate to find out whether John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) will survive being shot by Alicia.

So, Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead opens with John’s fate still hanging in the air as Morgan (Lennie James) and Naomi (Jenna Elfman) is working out how to get past the walkers in the Dell Diamond so that Naomi can get to much needed medical supplies. While Althea (Maggie Grace) clears a way through, Alicia’s group turn up and complicate matters.

Regardless, Morgan and Naomi make it inside and locate the required supplies.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

However, by this point, Alicia has gotten inside Althea’s S.W.A.T vehicle and has taken Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) hostage. She insists Althea tells Morgan and Naomi the coast is clear so she can get to Naomi. However, even as deadly ill as he is, John manages to reach over and turn on the walkie-talkie so that Morgan and Naomi can hear for themselves that they are all in danger.

In the midst of all this, Alicia discovers some Ramen noodle boxes and, to cut a long story short, works out that Althea has already recorded Madison’s story.

Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, then reveals Madison’s fate. In this flashback, we discover Madison, having been separated from her children, tries to take on Althea so that she can take over Althea’s S.W.A.T vehicle. In the end, though, as is always the case with Althea, Madison ends up revealing her story.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Madison explains to Althea that she is looking for a safe place for her children and once her story is told, Althea gives her a box of Ramen noodles and sends Madison on her way. At some point after this, Madison finds the Dell Diamond and then, a little while after that, she finally locates her children, Strand (Colman Domingo), and Luciana (Danay Garcia). And that is how the group ended up at the stadium.

But, that’s not the end of Madison’s story. Now that Alicia has seen her mother’s story, she tracks down Morgan and Naomi. She is still intent on killing Naomi for siding with the Vultures. However, Morgan, who has likely learned much from Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and The Walking Dead, manages to talk Alicia down.

So, Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 concludes with the final part of the Dell Stadium story: the death of Madison.

Before that, though, Naomi is now free to tend to John Dorie and manages to patch him up well enough for John to ask her what her real name is. And it turns out Laura and Naomi are neither of her names. Instead, her real name is June.

Now, it is time for the final installment of the Dell Diamond story.

It turns out, once everyone inside the Diamond saw what they were up against with the Vultures, decided to leave. Madison, still trying to rescue Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia from the car surrounded by the infected, draws the undead inside the Diamond using a flare. Once inside, she locks herself in with them and sets the grass on fire.

Now, while it seems like Madison is definitely dead, some fans are already saying that if Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) can survive an inferno, then so too can Madison Clark.

However, as The Hollywood Reporter points out, Kim Dickens, who plays Madison in Fear the Walking Dead told Chris Hardwick during her appearance on Talking Dead that Madison’s story was now over.

“It’s so sad. Madison has been an incredible character to play. I feel like I worked my whole career to get to this point to play her. It’s been an honor.”

Later, when Dickens was questioned by Hardwick about learning her character would die in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, she revealed that she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” when Fear‘s showrunners, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, revealed Madison’s fate to her.

It was also revealed during Talking Dead that Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.