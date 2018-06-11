Tristan Thompson Reportedly Feeling ‘Tortured’ Over Finals Loss, Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson is reportedly feeling bad about himself for a couple of reasons. The NBA star’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, was recently swept in the Finals by the Golden State Warriors, and his personal life is also on the rocks.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson isn’t in the best place. The basketball player is said to be feeling “tortured” over losing the 2018 NBA Finals as he may have let his personal issues impact his game on the court.

As many fans know, Tristan was busted cheating on his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, back in April when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, a daughter named True Thompson. Tristan’s relationship with Khloe is now allegedly strained due to the shocking cheating scandal.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan Thompson feels like he is coming under fire from many different directions, and for many different reasons.

“He’s been under a lot of fire from several different camps, accusing him of allowing his personal life to overwhelm his professional one, and although he’s tried to deny it, he really has to face up to the reality of it now. Tristan’s aware that as an athlete, especially one that plays at the level he does, he can not afford to lose his focus when he’s on court, but he did—he dropped the ball, figuratively, and literally, and now he’s paying the price for it.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just one day after losing the NBA Finals, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were spotted out and about in Cleveland as they attended the birthday party of a close friend. Sources revealed that the couple looked to be having fun during the outing.

“Khloe and Tristan were there together, they were sitting next to each other during dinner and there was no animosity between them. Everybody looked happy, normal and like they were having a great time. The group didn’t stay there all night—it was just for dinner, then the group left,” the insider dished to E! Online.

Khloe was said to have planned the birthday party, which was only the third time that she and Tristan had been seen in public together since the cheating scandal. They were previously spotted having lunch in Cleveland and later taking in a matinee movie. Kardashian had also been attending Thompson’s home basketball games.