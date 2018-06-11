WWE Advertises Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks On Their Website, And Ric Flair Reveals Rousey’s Contract Length

If Ric Flair is right, this would explain why the WWE has been pushing Ronda Rousey so quickly.

In very interesting WWE news, IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega and the IWGP heavyweight tag team champions, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), have been advertised on WWE.com. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are some of the hottest professional wrestlers on the indie circuit, and it’s a bit odd to see the WWE promoting them. The WWE report mentioned the trio because they are set to do battle with The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) in a video game battle at E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo).

WWE.com explained the situation.

“During a contract signing broadcast on the Street Fighter Twitter account, ‘The Cleaner’ made the bold statement that he could beat Woods and any of his friends in the game. Woods pounced on that claim, saying he’d bring backup, while doubting that Omega would be able to find two teammates. Woods quickly enlisted the help of his fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E for this battle in The City of Angels. However, despite Woods’ doubts, it was then revealed via a YouTube video that Omega’s partners would be IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.”

While this may only be an advertisement for a video game battle at E3, the WWE is not known for mentioning wrestlers outside of their federation unless they are planning on bringing them in sometime soon. Because of this, expect the rumor mill to start spreading ideas that the trio may someday soon be headed to the WWE. Though, of course, this could simply be exactly what it appears to be, an advertisement for a fun video game contest.

As the Inquisitr reported, The Young Bucks have said that they have no interest in wrestling for the company anytime soon. Kenny Omega has also shared similar sentiments, as Bleacher Report documented. But as fans know, in professional wrestling anything is possible, and the unexpected often happens.

In other WWE news, Ric Flair recently commented on “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey’s contract length. As 411Mania reported, and as seen in the video below, Ric Flair was recently interviewed and was asked about Ronda Rousey one day facing Charlotte Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame inductee said that he thinks that the “Rowdy One” has only signed a one-year contract. Flair also remarked that Rousey wants to have kids someday soon, as the Inquisitr reported, so that this would be the year for the WWE to book that match.

If Ric Flair is right, that would explain why the WWE has speedily pushed Ronda Rousey into in-ring action, and that would also explain why they have already booked her in a title match with Nia Jax at Money in the Bank. But it’s import remember, as he alluded to in the interview, Ric Flair is not a WWE employee and is not privy to first-hand knowledge of wrestler’s contracts.