Carrie Underwood Finds Mike Fisher Hilarious While Singing His Version Of ‘Cry Pretty’

Mike Fisher humorously sings to his wife's new song while driving.

Carrie Underwood is known for her strong vocals as she is on stage singing her tunes. But what about her husband, Mike Fisher? Maybe he has learned a thing or two from being married to the country singer for almost eight years now. She decided to let the world listen in on his first public solo as she posted the hilarious video on her Instagram.

The “Before He Cheats” singer whipped out her phone just as her new song, “Cry Pretty,” came on the radio while they were driving in their car. She started filming her hubby as he was trying to mimic her vocals. At first, he wasn’t too bad, but then he got a little out of tune. He really got into the part in the song where Carrie sings, “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, nooooo!” He got a little “carried” away with it, and it was enough to bring humor to his family.

Underwood was heard asking him if he was going to start his new career as a country singer. “I’ve heard that many times,” he told her. He then continued with his solo, which got both Carrie and their son, Isaiah, laughing at him. You could hear the sweet giggles coming from the back seat of the car.

It looked like the family-of-three were out and about for a Saturday drive. Now that Mike Fisher has retired from professional hockey, he has a lot more time to spend with his family. He even showed up to escort his famous wife to the 2018 CMT awards on Wednesday, June 6, in which she won the award for Female Video of the Year. According to The Tennessean, this gives Carrie Underwood the seat in CMT history for the most wins ever. That is quite the accomplishment.

There have been rumors swirling lately that Underwood was pregnant with her second child, or even twins. However, there has been no evidence of that at all and no such announcement has been made by the country singer or her husband. In the meantime, Fisher has been spending some quality time with his three-year-old lately doing some outdoorsy stuff. Just recently he posted a photo of him on Instagram showing Isaiah how to hold a bow. The little guy is a lookalike of his daddy. It looks like they were both enjoying their time together.

Carrie Underwood will be heading out on tour in September promoting her new music and making her fans very happy. Her brand new album, “Cry Pretty,” will be released on September 14.