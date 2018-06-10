Vladimir Putin Talks About World War 3, Trump, And U.S. Relations

The Russian leader says Trump is a "thoughtful person."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is looking forward to improving ties with the U.S., according to a report by Tass. His remarks come a day after President Donald Trump proposed the inclusion of Russia in the G7 Summit.

Russia was suspended from the group — then known as the G8 — in 2014 after its annexation of Crimea, which was the first violation of a European country’s borders since World War II. Trump, despite opposition from other G7 nations, has recommended that Russia be a part of the group.

Appearing on Rossiya-1’s Saturday News with Sergei Brilev show on Saturday, Putin said that Trump, during his election campaign, had promised to improve ties with Moscow.

“I hope that it will happen, at least we are ready for that and I think that the ball is in the US court,” the Russian president said.

Putin added that although he met with President Trump at various international venues, they never got an opportunity to discuss Russian-US relations.

Putin added that Russia is ready “to boost, deepen and improve relations with the U.S.”

Shedding light on his interaction with Trump, the Russian president said that a dialogue can be constructive. Lauding the U.S. president’s efforts in the international scene, Putin said that Trump’s actions, though frequently criticized in his own country, are “constructive.”

Putin said that he believes Trump is a “thoughtful person” who can listen and respond to meaningful arguments.

“All this gives me the grounds to believe that the dialogue can be constructive,” Putin said.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently told reporters that the two presidents discussed “the need for such a meeting” and the possibility that it could take place at Vienna in their most recent phone call. According to a report by Politico, Trump last spoke to Putin on March 20.

Peskov said the possibility of a Vienna summit was raised this week. However, no specific agreement had been reached about holding a summit between Trump and Putin.

At the annual phone-in on Thursday, Putin also shed light on World War 3 and global security.

On the prospect of a third World War, Putin said that the threat of mutual destruction has always restrained participants of the international arena and prevented leading military powers from making hasty moves.

Retired Army colonel: 'When you look at Trump’s behavior patterns … how can you not draw the conclusion that … the president of the United States is frightened of Vladimir Putin?'https://t.co/MzR5paAtKA — Shareblue Media (@Shareblue) June 9, 2018

“The understanding that a third world war could be the end of civilization should restrain us from taking extreme steps on the international arena that are highly dangerous for modern civilization,” he said, according to a report by Haaretz.