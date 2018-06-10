Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Promises A ‘Heck Of A Lot’ Of Female Directors In Near Future

Thus far, there has only been one.

Marvel Studios is going to drastically change the way it selects directors for its upcoming movies, as it’s been announced that they plan to introduce as many female directors as they can for the next 20 movies. Variety is reporting that studio head and president Kevin Feige promised a “heck of a lot” of female directors this afternoon during the Produced By conference in California.

Feige was given the suggestion by a conference goer that all of the upcoming 20 Marvel movies should be directed by a woman when he made his proclamation.

“I cannot promise that all 20 Marvel movies will have female directors but a heck of a lot of them well,” he claimed.

The audience was overjoyed with his statement, as, to date, there is only one female director in all of the MCU. Anna Boden is co-directing the upcoming Captain Marvel film alongside Ryan Fleck, which made her the first female director out of 24 MCU films, including all those past and upcoming movies Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

The MCU roster of directors has been as follows:

Iron Man — Jon Favreau

The Incredible Hulk — Louis Leterrier

Iron Man 2 — Jon Favreau

Thor — Kenneth Branagh

Captain America: The First Avenger — Joe Johnston

Marvel’s The Avengers — Joss Whedon

Iron Man 3 — Shane Black

Thor: The Dark World — Alan Taylor

Captain America: The Winter Soldier — Anthony and Joe Russo

Guardians of the Galaxy — James Gunn

Avengers: Age of Ultron — Joss Whedon

Ant-Man — Peyton Reed

Captain America: Civil War — Anthony and Joe Russo

Doctor Strange — Scott Derrickson

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 — James Gunn

Spider-Man: Homecoming — Jon Watts

Thor: Ragnarok — Taika Waititi

Black Panther — Ryan Coogler

Avengers: Infinity War — Anthony and Joe Russo

Ant-Man and the Wasp — Peyton Reed

Captain Marvel — Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Avengers 4 — Anthony and Joe Russo

Spider-Man: Homecoming Sequel — Jon Watts

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 — James Gunn

A call for more female directors has been growing over the last several years, especially after the success of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman. The film was highly received by critics, despite all others in the DC Extended Universe taking a beating by reviewers and moviegoers alike.

Kevin Feige Promises More Female Directors in the #MCU's Future https://t.co/qHN2OgwCeu pic.twitter.com/25h7tBoesK — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 10, 2018

While the 20 upcoming Marvel Studios films are still fairly secret at this time, fans are likely to see a female director attached to the upcoming Black Widow solo film, which has no current release date. What Feige meant by a “heck of a lot” remains to be seen, but even adding just one more female director would be a step in the right direction.