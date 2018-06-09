Kate Middleton Led Meghan Markle As They Curtsied The Queen On The Balcony At Trooping The Colour

Royal sisters-in-law gracefully observed the time honored sign of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Kate Middleton led her new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, as they curtsied Queen Elizabeth II alongside Prince Harry during Trooping The Colour, which is the annual public celebration of the Monarch’s birthday. The queen’s actual birthday is April 21.

The pair, along with Prince Harry, honored the queen when she joined them on the balcony, according to a People report. Almost as if they’d timed it perfectly, Kate dropped a subtle, elegant curtsy, then Meghan curtsied, and then Harry bowed his head. Together, the three royals gave a rippling gesture of respect for Queen Elizabeth.

Her Trooping The Colour curtsy wasn’t Meghan’s first, though. She made her curtsy debut at the royal Christmas Day celebration. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex looked as if they’d been curtsying the queen their whole lives, although, in Meghan’s case, she’s had just mere months to perfect the traditional sign of respect for the monarch.

Other members of the royal family that Meghan Markle will be expected to curtsy include Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton because of William’s position as an heir to the throne.

Kate, Meghan and Harry curtsying to the Queen on balcony of Buckingham Palace #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/I0Fs8R928O — Jason Ashby (@Jashalee) June 9, 2018

Not long after Kate Middleton showed her sign of respect to her husband’s grandmother, she saved the day by rescuing Princess Charlotte after she fell during the Royal Air Force flypast, as the Inquisitr reported. Although Charlotte wasn’t hurt during the incident, she was shaken up, and the Duchess of Cambridge quickly soothed her daughter, who later clapped and waved as the event moved on.

Meanwhile, according to a report from The Mirror, Meghan Markle felt nervous ahead of Trooping The Colour, which was widely considered her last major hurdle in becoming a royal. The pair shared a few words on the balcony, and according to a lip-reading expert, Prince Harry soothed his bride’s nerves with a caring whisper.

He checked on her, and she admitted to being a bit nervous. Then he appeared to say, “Errr. When you get into it I’ll tell you more later.” Then a few moments later he alerted her, “Then there’s the flypast and then we all look up to the sky.”

Throughout the event, he continued to check in with Meghan to ensure she felt okay with everything that was happening. They’ve had a whirlwind few weeks leading up to and since their royal wedding in mid-May, and it’s sweet to see Prince William make sure she’s doing well in new events.

As for nerves, if the lip reader hadn’t read it from her lips, the crowd and onlookers never would’ve known. Meghan Markle kept a big smile on her face as the royal family enjoyed the queen’s big day.