Michelle Duggar Has A History Of Upstaging Her Kids

The ‘Counting On’ mom says ‘thou shalt not covet,’ but she seems to copy her kids.

Michelle Duggar and her husband Jim Bob created a TV franchise after having 19 kids together, but it seems the Arkansas reality star is a little competitive with her daughters.

After Michelle’s oldest son, Josh Duggar, made headlines for his alleged inappropriate off-camera antics, Michelle and Jim Bob’s show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled by TLC. But it wasn’t long before two of the Duggar daughters, Jill and Jessa, got a spinoff series, Counting On. Since that time, Michelle has seemingly tried to outshine several of her girls. In Touch Weekly posted a countdown of some of Michelle Duggar’s most blatant attention-seeking moments both before and after 19 Kids was canned, and the list is spot on.

One of the most blatant moments was when Michelle stole the spotlight at Jessa’s 2014 wedding to Ben Seewald. After Jim Bob saw his pretty daughter in her wedding gown, he spent part of her big day gushing about how much she resembled Michelle on their wedding day and how they looked like “sisters.” Later, Michelle Duggar planted a passionate kiss on her man in the middle of the ceremony after Jessa and Ben decided to share their first kiss privately.

Of course, one of the weirdest Michelle Duggar moments came when she and Jim Bob tried to replicate Jessa and Ben’s passionate lip lock photo. After the newlyweds posted the steamy pic to Instagram, Michelle texted her daughter a photo of her and Jim Bob doing the same thing. You can see the bizarre copycat pic below.

Duggar family fans have also noticed that Michelle changed up her signature big-haired look shortly after all of her daughters did. The former 19 Kids and Counting star had long worn her hair in a crunchy curly perm for decades but later switched to softer, loose waves after her daughters Jana, Jessa, and Jinger ditched their tight curls.

While it seems that Michelle Duggar copies her kids, the mom of 19 told Today that “a mama really sets the tone more than anyone else.”

Michelle revealed that she tries to be a role model for her nine daughters, telling Today she taught her girls never to compare themselves to others.

This is another good example to set, especially when you have nine daughters,” Michelle Duggar said. “We’re always going to find somebody skinnier than we are, somebody bigger than we are. “Every girl struggles with, ‘Oh, I wish I looked like that or I wish my hair was like that.’ We go back to the point of who you are and how God made you – you’re not your sister. It’s all about being who God wants YOU to be.”