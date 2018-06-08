‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For June 11-15: Victor & Nick Head To Court While Jack Searches For Dad

Get ready for a tense Father's Day in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 11 through 15 foretell a fierce legal battle brewing in Genoa City while others continue to unravel past secrets and make important decisions about their futures.

Victor (Eric Braeden) hired Genoa City’s best lawyer, Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) to fight for custody of his grandson Christian, according to Monsters and Critics. Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes an ominous vow, and things get heated as the week progresses. No matter what, though, Victor will not back down from this battle and neither will Nick. This custody battle is sure to leave the Newman family in shreds.

Because of Victor hired such a powerful attorney, Nick knew he needed to hire a shark to defeat his father. Nick turns to an old friend for help, and attorney Brittany (Lauren Woodland) arrives back in GC to help Nick fight The Moustache. While she’s there, though, Brittany is also going to ask tough questions about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), which ultimately leave Victoria (Amelia Heinle) backed into a corner. This Father’s Day is going to be a tense one for the Newmans.

Speaking of Father’s Day, Jack (Peter Bergman) turns his entire focus to finding his biological father. This year marks his first Father’s Day holiday without knowing the identity of his dad. Jack may receive a bit of help when Neil (Kristoff St. John) comes across a clue from Dina’s (Marla Adams) past, according to She Knows Soaps. And somehow, against all the odds, as the day to celebrate dads approaches, Kyle (Michael Mealor) finds a way to help the Abbott family.

Summer cramps Billy and Phyllis’ style today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/JTa8SCdJtC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 8, 2018

As the week progresses, Abby (Melissa Ordway) learns more about Arturo (Jason Canela). Although she already told him no second chances she might rethink her stance when she receives some sage advice from Lily (Christel Khalil). Lily and Cane (Daniel Goddard) have made things work through more than one second chance, and if anybody knows how to give one, it’s Lily. It looks like Lily’s advice might leave Abby thinking about future possibilities with the contractor. Plus, her dad doesn’t like him, so that’s a win in Abby’s book.

Finally, things go from bad to worse with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Summer (Hunter King). While Billy (Jason Thompson) acts as a mediator between mother and daughter, he actually asks Phyllis to make a change. Perhaps it’s time for them to find their own place even though Phyllis thinks Summer may only be in town for a short while.

More trouble could be brewing for this threesome, though, because it looks like Summer has her sights on Billy, and soon they will share a secret, which doesn’t bode well for Phyllis and Billy’s future.

If you missed Friday’s episode, check out Inquisitr‘s The Young and the Restless recap to get the scoop on what happened.