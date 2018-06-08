Prince Harry Makes Striking First Solo Appearance Since Romantic Honeymoon With Meghan Markle

He went solo to the black tie event.

Prince Harry has made his first solo appearance since tying the knot with Meghan Markle. The newly-minted Duke of Sussex cut a striking figure at a charity gala where he was the guest of honor.

Prince Harry was feted at the OnSide Youth Zones gala on June 7, where he made a speech at the fundraising dinner. The duke cut a dashing figure in a tuxedo and bow tie and of course, his new platinum wedding band.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, did not attend the event.

OnSide’s Twitter page shared a photo from the event, thanking Harry for his work with the charity with the following caption. “A truly memorable night in the presence of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who tonight showed his support for OnSide Youth Zones and the life-changing impact they can have on the lives of young people. We are so grateful.”

Prince Harry recently returned from his honeymoon with Markle. While enjoying some alone time with his new bride, he announced that the Netherlands will be the host of the 2020 Invictus Games. The Invictus Games are a Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world.

The couple did not leave for their honeymoon right away. After tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018, the twosome made their first appearance as a married couple to attend Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22.

After the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly planned a honeymoon in Africa, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication confirmed that the couple was to unwind at Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp, a $660 per person, per night camp surrounded by towering mountains and sand dunes. Namibia is part of the British Commonwealth, so it made perfect sense he’d choose to go there with his new bride for their honeymoon.

The Duke and Duchess will make a joint international appearance in Sydney, Australia this October for the 2018 Invictus Games.

A truly memorable night in the presence of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who tonight showed his support for OnSide Youth Zones and the life changing impact they can have on the lives of young people. We are so grateful. #GetOnSide #changinglives pic.twitter.com/piQHatrRvd — OnSide Youth Zones (@OnSideYZ) June 7, 2018

It was in September 2017 that the couple made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto. In November of the same year, the couple announced they were engaged. They spoke of their love for Africa, as it was during a trip to Botswana early in their courtship that they realized they were in love.

Harry remarked during their engagement interview, “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves. Which I think, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.”