Melania Trump Poll Numbers Suggests Her Popularity Means America’s A Bigger Fan Of Her Than Donald Trump

Despite Melania Trump’s recent absence after unexpected kidney surgery, a new popularity poll shows American’s actually like the First Lady more than the President himself.

On June 6, Quinnipiac released a new poll that showed Melania Trump’s approval rating is at 49 percent, according to a Bustle report. In contrast, the same survey showed that President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains at 40 percent. American’s actually view Vice President Mike Pence even less favorably than POTUS because his approval rating is a mere 35 percent. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders garnered an approval of between 30 and 36 percent.

However, first ladies often have the highest approval rating of anybody in the White House during each administration, so this situation is not uncommon. In 2010, then First Lady Michelle Obama also outranked her husband then President Barack Obama regarding favorability among the American people.

Melania Trump’s approval is actually up from a mid-April poll which put her around 34 percent favorability. Currently, only 17 percent of people view the FLOTUS in a negative light. It seems possible that launching her platform combined with her subsequent surgery may have helped improve her image in the hearts and minds of people in the United States.

Informative meeting with @FEMA today. With the hurricane season is upon us, you can download the FEMA app https://t.co/GOa1yv41KH to start receiving alerts & safety reminders. pic.twitter.com/mdUMVo1JZq — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 6, 2018

For the survey, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,223 voters, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent. They surveyed between May 31 to June 5, during which time, the First Lady was out of the public eye.

Melania only recently returned to public life with an appearance on June 6 at a FEMA headquarters briefing. The first couple heard forecasts about the rapidly approaching hurricane season. She did not speak at the event, but CNN reported she looked healthy. Donald Trump also assured everybody of her good health. He said, “She went through a little rough patch but she’s doing great, and we’re very proud of her, she’s done a fantastic job as First Lady.”

Then he told his wife, “The people love you. The people of our country love you.” The President appeared to be proud of the fact that the First Lady has such an approval rating among his constituents.

Just a day after her first public appearance in 26 days, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham, made headlines when she released a statement on the First Lady’s behalf rebuking comments made by Rudy Guliani about Melania’s feelings on the alleged Stormy Daniels affair, according to an Inquisitr report.