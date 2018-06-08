Kate Spade’s Husband Emerges After Wife’s Death Wearing Bizarre Mouse Mask, Addresses Divorce Reports

Andy Spade said he wife had been suffering from depression and anxiety, but her suicide was a complete shock.

Kate Spade’s husband emerged one day after the designer’s suicide wearing what was described as a “bizarre” mouse mask, drawing some mystery but also shedding light on the divorce rumors that swirled after Kate Spade’s death.

Andy Spade was seen leaving his Manhattan apartment on Thursday morning wearing a mouse mask from the 1977 animated film The Rescuers. As Page Six reported, Spade ignored questions from reporters and grew a bit testy at their questioning.

“Do you know the meaning of privacy?” Andy said as he entered an SUV.

There is still much mystery surrounding Tuesday’s suicide death of Kate Spade, but her husband did speak up about rumors that he was planning to divorce her. In a statement, Andy Spade said that Kate had been battling personal demons and that the couple had been living separately for 10 months but spending time frequently for their daughter, Frances Beatrix.

“For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other. Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day,” he wrote. “We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.”

Andy added that Kate Spade had been suffering from depression and anxiety for many years and was seeking treatment, but there was no indication that she planned to take her life.

“It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her,” he wrote. “There were personal demons she was battling.”

Kate Spade was not open about her battles with depression, though did sometimes speak about the stresses of juggling being a parent with an incredibly demanding career in the fashion industry. Initial reports indicated that Kate Spade left a suicide note directed to her daughter telling the young girl that it was not her fault.

Dude, you were married to Kate Spade. You couldn't have found a nice scarf or something? This seems inappropriate. Kate Spade's widower Andy Spade leaves NYC apartment in a mouse mask https://t.co/mPWwmqsQPu — Shelli Meyers (@shellimeyers) June 7, 2018

Hollywood Life shed some light on Andy Spade’s mouse mask, saying that he is desperately trying to avoid photographers as he focuses on putting together funeral plans for his wife. Spade was spotted with his mother and a friend and later went to a Manhattan funeral home that held services for Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joan Rivers, Notorious B.I.G., and a number of other celebrities.