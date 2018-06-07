Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Blue Hair, Dior Sports Bra On Instagram

Hailey Baldwin is not afraid to take fashion risks to be in the headlines.

Hailey Baldwin is a model that’s unafraid of taking fashion risks to stay in the headlines, and with today’s Instagram post, she’s proving that she’s happy to remain as relevant as she can.

People Magazine premiered the first-ever shots of the young scion of uber-Christian activist and sometime actor Stephen Baldwin wearing her new hair color, which was an electric blue.

Posing in the mirror for that all-too-important selfie, Hailey Baldwin paired her new blue hair with a Dior sports bra that showed off her rock-hard abs. Oh, to be a teenager again!

Check out the new look for the young model below.

As per her Instagram, Hailey Baldwin was involved with a shoot for new luxury brand CHAOS, founded by legendary styling team Katie Lyall and Charlotte Stockdale. Their brand is so fashion-forward, in fact, that the one and only Karl Lagerfeld has co-signed it!

No word yet on what her role with the brand will be, or what clothes she’ll be modeling, but there’s no doubt it will be fashion-forward and bold!

This is the second bold hair color that the model has tried in just as many months. Earlier this year, she debuted a rosy-pink hair color as she celebrated New Year’s Eve with some friends in Miami.

The pink she debuted earlier this year was a much bolder pink than the pink hair she had in 2016, which she showed off with a fun selfie at that time.

Hailey Baldwin told People, at the time, that the evolution of her hair color — and hairstyle — is just part and parcel of who she is, both as a style maven and as a person. She said that sometimes, she wants to be a tomboy, and other times, she just wants to dress up. Either way, too, she said that her style wasn’t “forced” but part of a natural evolution.

The last time anyone saw her in public was at the Met Gala, where she attended with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. At the time, both donned Tommy Hilfiger clothes and completed each other’s sentences — which was adorable — but it sparked rumors that the duo was dating.

Later, both came out publicly and denied all the dating rumors, though they did emphasize that they were “the best of friends.” Shawn, in fact, was the first to declare how much he loved Hailey Baldwin as his “best friend,” which was a total squee-fest!