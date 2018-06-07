Jeremy Calvert Caught Cheating On Girlfriend Desiree Kibler? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Suspect Leah Messer Is Involved

Jeremy Calvert may have been unfaithful to Desiree Kibler just months into their romance.

Jeremy Calvert and Desiree Kibler only confirmed their relationship months ago but already, the newest Teen Mom 2 couple appears to have split amid allegations of potential cheating.

According to a report shared by Teen Mom Talk Now on June 7, Kibler began hinting at a breakup earlier this week on her Twitter page and it didn’t take long before fans began to suspect that Calvert’s ex-wife, Leah Messer, was involved in their potential cheating scenario.

“I have a type,” she tweeted. “Faithful and trustworthy. If you’re going to act single, then be single.”

As fans may recall, Messer and Calvert were attempting to get back together earlier this year and during filming on the currently airing season of Teen Mom 2, Messer was quite open about their possible reunion. She was even seen telling her younger sister, Victoria Messer, that Calvert had been acting strangely on social media and liking all of her photos.

Around the time the clip was first shared, Kibler was seen telling a fan on Twitter that she and Calvert had been dating for more time than people realize, which immediately made some fans wonder if Calvert was trying to get back together with Messer during their relationship.

After Kibler’s tweet was shared, she was quickly met with tons of message from fans, who noted that Calvert’s past behavior “speaks for itself.”

“Not surprised at all that he’s a cheater,” another person wrote.

According to the report, Calvert deleted all photos of himself and Kibler from his Instagram page earlier this week and then deleted his page completely. Although he didn’t explain his decision before doing so, the fact that he first erased all images of Kibler certainly isn’t a good sign for their future.

God took his time on you. ???? pic.twitter.com/21GyxIXL81 — Desi (@dkiibs) April 20, 2018

As fans continued to weigh in on the apparent drama between Jeremy Calvert and Desiree Kibler, many spoke of how his ex-wife Leah Messer, the mother of his four-year-old daughter Adalynn, may have been involved. In fact, one fan said that they were sure that it was Messer who Calvert potentially cheated with.

Others said that they hoped Calvert’s reported breakup from Kibler would result in a reunion between him and Messer.

“Good now he and Leah can get back together which is what I want for Teen Mom drama purposes,” a woman said.

“Leah’s probably already sent the ‘sorry to hear about the breakup :/ I’m here if you need anything’ text,” another added.

To see more of Leah Messer, Jeremy Calvert, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.