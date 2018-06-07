‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Blames Herself For 2017 Home Robbery, Believes It Was An ‘Inside Job’

Kyle Richards has major regrets about being so open on social media.

Kyle Richards opened up about the December 2017 robbery of her new home in Encino, California during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week.

While promoting her new show, American Woman, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted to feeling as if the incident was brought on by her decision to be quite open with her fans and followers on social media and on the Bravo show about the pricey contents of her home.

“That was a big mistake,” Richards said, according to a report on June 7 by Reality Blurb.

According to Richards, she feels that the break-in was likely an “inside job” since she posted from out of town prior to the event taking place. As she explained, she should have been more careful about confirming her whereabouts publicly because in sharing as much as she did, the robbers knew that she and her entire family were in Aspen, Colorado.

“I might as well have put a bow on everything,” she noted.

While she and her family were unharmed, Richards said that the robbery of her home was hard to get through because she kept replaying the incident back in her mind. Speaking of the moments that followed the burglary, Richards said felt fearful but now, after having a few months to reflect on the episode, she is “past it.”

Following the incident, Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, installed a top-of-the-line security system in order to ensure the home’s future safety. Richards also said that her five dogs are now trained and back home.

Kyle Richards spoke about the robbery of her Encino, California home during the season six reunion special for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last month and revealed that a number of things taken during the burglary were quite sentimental. Some pieces even belonged to her late mother, Kathleen Richards.

While Richards told Wendy Williams on her talk show that she would be more careful about what she shares with the public in the future, she also noted that there isn’t anything left for potential future burglars to take.

As fans saw during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Richards and her family had moved to Encino from Bel Air just months before the robbery occurred.

Kyle Richards and her co-stars are expected to begin production on the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sometime this summer and a premiere date will likely be set for later this year.